Nana Aba Anamoah has reacted to the release of Yaw Asante Agyekum, who was wrongfully incarcerated for over two decades

The acquitted Asante Agyekum was implicated in the case of the notorious armed robber Ataa Ayi

The renowned media personality expressed her sympathy for the man and launched

On June 5, 2025, the Court of Appeal in Accra acquitted and discharged Yaw Asante Agyekum, Ataa Ayi's mechanic.

Agyekum, who was allegedly convicted as an accomplice of Ayi in 2002, served 23 years of a 35-year sentence for conspiracy to commit robbery. Ayi and his crew were convicted of multiple counts of robbery.

Reports by TV3 Ghana indicate Agyekum was a mechanic of Ayi, whose crew terrorised Accra in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

When he was arrested, Agyekum was 24 years old. He had a son and a one-month-old daughter when the sad incident happened, causing the family to lose a father and a breadwinner.

Nana Aba empathises with Agyekum

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after the plight of Agyekum emerged on social media.

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, couldn't hide her emotions as she talked about Agyekum's woes.

"This story has messed up my entire mood today. I can’t get him off my mind. I want to meet him," she said.

"Yaw Asante’s life was stolen by a system that failed him. No compensation will ever restore what he’s lost. His time, freedom, and dignity. Justice delayed is still injustice," Nana Aba Anamoah added.

Nana Aba Anamoah's plea sparks debate about compensation

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Nana Aba Anamoah's gesture towards Yaw Agyekum Asante.

@Osei_UK said:

"My prayer is he finds the courage, joy and adaptation to face the NOW world. Things can be overwhelming for him in the world we live in now. He needs to see a therapist for at least 6 months. Because being in that horrible place for decades can mess him up. He needs REAL help now."

@GodsloveMensah_ wrote:

"I believe you meeting him will turn things around for him. I know every true Ghanaian will be touched after hearing this. I am ready add a Cedi to sympathize if you officially start a fundraising for him."

@deBlockholder remarked:

"Bro about to cashout. Things we love to see. Am I the only person who think this man should sue the state/security agency for wrongfully infringement on his right and freedom for 23 years? Every single dime he would have made in the last 23 years should be doubled 100X for him."

Falondyn174379 shared:

"Compensation from the Ghana government must be paid to him in full. At least Ghc2.5 Million."

Daughter of Ataa Ayi's mechanic speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the heartfelt reaction from the daughter of Ataa Ayi's mechanic after her father was released from prison.

In a video, she expressed joy over the development in her father's case and promised to give him a treat when they got home.

To celebrate the occasion, she promised to prepare fufu, a Ghanaian delicacy, for him.

