Nana Aba Anamoah's encounter with a young entertainer and big fan known as Nima Mugeez, went viral online due to an amusing moment

The former GhOne TV presenter and the rising star were chatting in a car, with the latter feeling intimidated by Nana Aba Anamoah's aura

Nima Mugeez struggled to express himself in English at one point during their conversation, forcing him to call on Anamoah to correct him

Nana Aba Anamoah and a fan known as Nima Mugeez stirred laughter on social media after he begged her to correct his English.

Nana Aba Anamoah leaves fan scared to speak wrong English in her presence as he begs for correction. Image credit: @thenanaaba

Mugeez struggled to find a certain word and begged Anamoah to help him.

He described the seasoned journalist as 'Madam English', eliciting laughter from social media users, who praised his natural comedic abilities.

Nana Aba Anamoah's mastery of the English language, particularly its spoken form, has earned her a fearsome reputation online.

She often corrects wrong usage of English, placing pressure on those communicating with her to be impeccable.

The veteran presenter has worked at several of Ghana's most distinguished media houses, including Media General's TV3 and Starr Fm and GhOne TV of the Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) network. She is currently the director of business development of the EIB Network.

Nana Aba Anamoah leaves Mugeez scared

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, former GhOne TV General Manager Nana Aba Anamoah told Nima Mugeez that she had missed him as they had not met in a while.

Nima Mugeez said the feeling was mutual, at which point Anamoah pointed out he had gained weight.

He admitted to it, explaining it is due to a lack of gainful employment that leaves him sleeping and eating all day.

Nana Aba Anamoah further noted that Nima Mugeez has been hitting the gym hard lately, and he said it's due to his attempts to lose weight.

Nana Aba Anamoah serves as the business development director of the EIB Network. Image credit: @thenanaaba

He added that he was born overweight but struggled to find the word to use, at which point he called on the journalist to help him out.

"Correct me, Madam English." a struggling Mugeez desperately said.

Nima Mugeez's struggle to identify the word he wanted and calling on Nana Aba's help, sparked wild reactions online.

Nana Aba Anamoah and Mugeez stir reactions

The interaction between Nana Aba Anamoah and Nima Mugeez led to social media users sharing varied opinions.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

princemckay99 said:

"Correct me Madam English got me😂😂😂"

Yaa Lizzy commented:

"Magnificent view. Her British accent alone 💯 🥰"

EMMANUELLA🦋 wrote:

"You were born obolo 😂"

abdul basit commented:

"Top guy in the hood. Very interesting."

Big Fad said:

"This is one of the top gees in the neighborhood."

Nana Aba Anamoah teaches interviewer English

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Aba Anamoah taught Ghanaian journalist Nana Romeo a new word during an interview in January 2025.

Speaking on Accra FM, she told Romeo that her resolution for the New Year is to be a pescatarian.

Nana Romeo was confused over the word and sought clarification from Nana Aba Anamoah.

She explained that a pescatarian is someone who eats only fish and nothing else, leading to amused reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

