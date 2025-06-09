Diana Asamoah Attends Mamponghene's Funeral With Three Bodyguards, Ghanaians React
- Diana Asamoah was one of several celebrities who were in Mampong to mourn the loss of the late Daasebre Osei Bonsu
- The late royal leader was regarded as the second in command to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
- Diana Asamoah's moments at the funeral with three security personnel guarding her have garnered traction online
Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah was recently spotted in Mampong for the funeral of the town's late royal leader, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.
Daasebre Osei Bonsu's death was announced by the Mamapong Traditional Council on April 28, 2025. He was 86.
Before his passing, the late monarch revered in the Asante hierarchy as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's second-in-command had served on the throne for more than two decades.
As custom demands, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II will receive a befitting 4-day funeral known as dote yie.
The ceremony began on June 6 in Mampong with Mamponghemaa, the host of all mourners and sympathisers, performing some rites.
Diana Asamoah attended the third day of the funeral. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the gospel singer was surrounded by three government security personnel.
As part of a royal entourage, Diana Asamoah made her way to the council of elders to exchange pleasantries and express her sympathy.
NPP big wigs attend Mamponghene's funeral
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Bryan Acheampong had a friendly conversation at Mamponghene Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II's funeral.
The two NPP stalwarts, tipped to vie for the party's flagbearership before the 2028 elections, were playful with each other as they exchanged pleasantries.
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Bryan Acheampong's interaction at Mamponghene Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II's funeral triggered reactions from Ghanaians.
