Former president John Agyekum Kufuor attended the ongoing funeral of the late Mamponghene on Monday, June 9, 2025

Kufuor, who uses a wheelchair, walked gingerly with heavy support from three men as he went up to greet the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Ghanaians expressed sadness at seeing the state of the former leader, with many complaining about the lack of wheelchair access

Former president John Agyekum Kufuor, popularly known as the ‘Gentle Giant’, walked with heavy assistance to greet the Asantehene during the Mamponghene’s funeral.

Kufuor delivered the customary homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II when the two crossed paths at the ongoing final rites for the late powerful Ashanti chief.

The former president, who uses a wheelchair due to his advanced age, was forced to walk to meet Otumfuo because he was placed on a platform.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, former president Kufuor walked with the assistance of three heavily built men to meet the Asantehene.

The 86-year-old could barely move his legs and required assistance to be propped up by his aides.

He shuffled his feet with visible difficulty as he climbed the stairs to the raised platform.

Despite his challenges, Kufuor maintained a warm smile on his face as he approached his monarch.

He bowed to greet him as the two exchanged pleasantries.

After paying his respects, former president Kufuor struggled back down to his seat with the help of his aides.

Kufuor’s actions drew praise from Ghanaians on social media, who applauded his desire to greet the monarch properly despite avoidable challenges.

Many denounced the lack of wheelchair access at events in Ghana, which has contributed to a culture of exclusion for people with disabilities.

The late Mamponghene's funeral in Kumasi has been graced by the presence of numerous dignitaries from Ghana's political sphere.

Former presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were both spotted during the event.

President John Dramani Mahama also made an appearance.

Other politicians who attended were former vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Abetifi member of parliament, Honourable Bryan Acheampong, and many others.

Ghanaians shared their opinions on the video of former president Kufuor being helped to walk around at the Mamponghene’s funeral.

goodnews90s commented:

"Why don’t they create a path to Otumfuor that is wheelchair 🦼 accessible? I’ve observed for years, and I’ve never seen any traditional ruler being greeted by people in wheelchairs or people with physical disabilities. Don’t they also matter?"

rich_ba_ackah wrote:

"Nana Addo will tell you to stand up and greet him 😂"

djgapore_official said:

"He really did his best for the nation"

adwoa_afari wrote:

"Why stress him up the stairs all in the name of a handshake? SMH 🤦"

fleapius commented:

"Unlike Akufo-Addo, this man is a true stateman. 👏"

akosua_nokturnal said:

"He still has people around him to hold him. He’s even fortunate oooo and he looks good too. He’s a strong man, though, because he lost his wife a couple of years ago."

seseeama commented:

"Awwww Kuffour. Old age is something oh."

Kufuor advocates for persons with disabilities

YEN.com.gh previously reported that former president Kufuor advocated for more inclusiveness in Ghanaian society towards people with disabilities.

The two-term president said that anyone, irrespective of their wealth, educational qualification, or class, can be affected by a disability.

He called for concrete actions to be taken to include the needs of persons with disability in Ghanaian society.

