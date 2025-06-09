Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, had a lighthearted showdown during the final funeral rites of the late Mamponghene.

The two are potential rivals for the New Patriotic Party flagbearership.

Bawumia and Bryan Acheampong Have Soft Showdown During Mamponghene Funeral

In a video from the event, Bawumia is heard playfully telling Acheampong, “You want to worry me."

Bawumia is widely expected to seek re-election as the NPP’s presidential candidate following his comprehensive defeat in the 2024 election.

Acheampong, the MP for Abetifi, has also indicated an interest in contesting the party’s flagbearership.

Other notable figures rumoured to be considering bids include former MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong and current Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Kennedy Agyapong attacks Bawumia

Over the weekend, Agyapong criticised a potential Bawumia flagbearship.

He said the NPP was not known to reward poor performance with a second chance.

Speaking during the funeral, Agyapong told a gathering of party loyalists that the NPP’s electoral history proves ‘performance is non-negotiable.’

“The NPP doesn’t give second chances to candidates who fail to deliver. We didn’t do it for Adu Boahen, and we shouldn’t do it now,” Ken Agyapong declared, taking an indirect jab at former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who led the party in the 2024 general elections but lost to the NDC.

“Even President Kufuor had to impress in 1996 before being given another shot in 2000. Nana Addo also proved himself before his eventual win."

Ghanaians criticise Kennedy Agyapong

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@akabayire said:

"Kennedy Agyapong's critique of Bawumia could be seen as a bold move to reshape the NPP's future."

@Chelsea4everA wrote:

"Same noise he made to destroy their party during Addo D's term, and he has started it again and later come back to play the blame game."

@eugene_sen26607 said:

"Also, as the saying goes “give a man power and get to know his real attitude.' He had power under NPP and all he did was to insult and act as if the whole world should obey his instructions.JM over Bawumia, but Bawumia over Ken any day."

@kwamebounty wrote:

"One of the reasons why Nana Addo lost the 2012 elections was because Ken and some statements he made against some tribes. They sidelined him in the 2016 elections, and Nana won. He again contributed to NPPs the loss in 2024. The party should advise itself concerning Ken."

@1Yasco said:

"Is it not too early for this?"

Death of the Mamponghene

YEN.com.gh reported on the death of the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, on Monday, 28 April 2025.

The revered chief's death was announced by the Mampong Traditional Council (MTC).

This came after an MTC delegation, led by Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie, visited the Manhyia Palace to inform the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, of Daasebre's passing.

