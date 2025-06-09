Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was among several bigwigs of the New Patriotic Party who attended Mamponghene's funeral on June 8

As the party's presidential candidate during the 2024 elections, Bawumia exchanged pleasantries with many of the party supporters

A video of Bawumia and Chairman Wontumi rising up to greet Okatakayie Afrifa at the funeral has garnered traction online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, got a rousing reception at the late Mamponghene's funeral in Mampong.

Bawumia Meets Okatakyie Afrifa In Mampong, Rises And Bows To Greet Him

Source: Facebook

Daasebre Osei Bonsu's death was announced by the Mampong Traditional Council on April 28, 2025. He was 86.

Before his passing, the late monarch revered in the Asante hierarchy as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's second-in-command had served on the throne for more than two decades.

Scores of dignitaries, including former vice president and the New Patriotic Party's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, gathered in Mampong to mourn the loss of the renowned monarch and stateman.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Okatakyie Afria, an affiliate of the New Patriotic Party, was seen exchanging pleasantries with Bawumia.

Bawumia clashes with Bryan Acheampong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Bryan Acheampong had a friendly conversation at Mamponghene Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II's funeral.

The two NPP stalwarts, tipped to vie for the party's flagbearership before the 2028 elections, were playful with each other as they exchanged pleasantries.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Bryan Acheampong's interaction at Mamponghene Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II's funeral triggered reactions from Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh