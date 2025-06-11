Communications Minister Sam George's Dzata Foundation partnered with Joberg Foundation to build a six-unit classroom block at Afienya D/A Basic School

In a lighthearted moment during the commissioning, Sam George sat in on a BECE session, prompting smiles from attendees

Ghanaians have reacted positively to the initiative, with many praising the minister's efforts to provide modern educational facilities

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, through his charity, the Dzata Foundation, has constructed a classroom block for a school in Afienya, Greater Accra Region.

According to reports, the Dzata Foundation, owned by Sam George, partnered with the Joberg Foundation, a non-profit, to build a six-unit classroom block for Afienya D/A Basic School.

The project is part of their ongoing mission to create a conducive learning environment for Ghanaian students.

Communications Minister Samuel George at the commissioning of the new six-unit classroom block at Afienya D/A Basic School in Greater Accra. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1. Source: Twitter

This comes as basic schools prepare for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

During the commissioning of the new classroom block, the minister, George, shared a light moment with those in attendance.

In a video, the politician was seen sitting in for a BECE session. This hilarious moment lightened the atmosphere and brought laughter to the room.

The video of Sam George commissioning the classroom block is below.

Reactions to Sam George commissioning classroom in Afienya

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the viral video of Sam George commissioning the classroom block, shared by @sikaofficial1 on X.

The reactions are below;

@Nanaezze wrote:

"Sam George is in the news for all the good reasons this week. Proper PR lol."

@Denzeldenkyirah commented:

"It's about time these people start building modern facilities and stop these kinds of school buildings. We live in the modern era, Chale."

@kwesi_sol wrote:

"Sit on millions and build these to make people happy🤦🏽‍♂️ I blame Addo D and the NPP for setting the bar so low😂now things like this feel like a plus👏👏👏dem try mmom."

@AheadDays22 quipped:

"My alma mater."

About Sam George's Foundation

The Dzata Foundation, founded by Ningo Prampram MP and Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George, is a prominent community-based organisation.

The Dzata Foundation, owned by Sam George, partners with Joberg, a nonprofit, to commission a modern classroom block for the Afienya D/A Basic School. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1. Source: Twitter.

The name "Dzata" is significant as it's the MP's widely known nickname, meaning "Lion" in the Ewe language, reflecting strength and leadership.

The foundation serves as the primary vehicle for his philanthropic and social intervention programs, focusing almost exclusively on the development and welfare of the people within his constituency.

The foundation has significantly impacted education in the constituency by providing bursaries for tertiary education, covering admission, tuition, and accommodation fees for needy yet brilliant students.

Additionally, it has donated educational materials to basic schools and sponsored free remedial classes for WASSCE candidates, offering them a second chance at higher education.

Haruna Iddrisu visits Babatokuma M/A Primary

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister for Education, visited Babatokuma M/A Primary School in the Bono East Region to assess preparations for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

During the visit, Iddrisu engaged with students, school authorities, and invigilators, offering encouragement and confirming that necessary logistical and administrative arrangements were in place.

He reassured students, teachers, and parents that the government, in partnership with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and WAEC, was committed to ensuring a smooth and safe examination process.

