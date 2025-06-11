The government is working to reduce the 39% tax burden on mobile services to lower data charges for consumers

Ghana’s mobile data charges could soon see a reduction as the government works to lower the high tax burden on telecommunications services.

Samuel Nartey George, the Communications Minister, revealed that ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Finance aim to address the nearly 39 per cent tax burden on telecom services that directly impacts mobile data prices.

The minister emphasised that telcos must complete the spectrum acceptance process by June 30, 2025, and start deploying it immediately.

CEOs of MTN, Telecel, and AT shared their plans for network upgrades, with MTN investing $230 million in 2024 and Telecel adding 100 new retail outlets.

In a press briefing held on June 10, 2025, Samuel George explained that several taxes, including the Value Added Tax (VAT), National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL), Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) levy, and the Communications Service Tax (CST), contribute to the high cost of mobile data.

These taxes, he said, collectively make up a significant portion of what consumers pay for mobile services.

“We are engaging the Finance Ministry to review these taxes, so that when adjustments are made, the benefits will be passed down to consumers through reduced data charges.”

Data allocation to increase by July

In addition to the tax review, the Communications Minister also announced that mobile network providers will be increasing their data bundle allocations starting July 1, 2025.

This move follows successful negotiations between the Ministry of Communications and the country’s leading telecom operators.

AirtelTigo Ghana will increase its GH₵400 data bundle from 195GB to 236GB, reflecting a 10% increase across all data bundles.

Telecel Ghana will also raise its GH₵400 bundle from 90GB to 250GB, matching AirtelTigo’s increase.

MTN Ghana, which boasts a dominant 76 per cent market share, will implement a 15% increase across its bundles. Its GH₵399 data package, previously offering 92.88GB, will now provide 214GB.

These increases come at a considerable financial cost to the operators, but Samuel George commended the network providers for their efforts to benefit consumers.

“I am aware that these increases will come at a considerable cost to the network operators, but I am glad that our engagement and consultations are bearing fruit for the Ghanaian people,” he said.

One of the key components of this initiative is the long-awaited spectrum allocation, which is expected to be completed by the first week of July 2025.

This will address longstanding quality issues with data services, ensuring a more reliable mobile experience for Ghanaians.

Telecom operators' investment in infrastructure upgrades

MTN, AirtelTigo, and Telecel have also committed to investing a combined $150 million into infrastructure upgrades, including spectrum acquisition, transmitters, and other critical equipment by the end of the year.

Telecel had also received regulatory approval to access the Next Gen Infraco (NGIC) 2,100MHz spectrum, which is expected to improve service delivery in the short term.

Govt to sanction telcos over service quality

