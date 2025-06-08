Deputy Minister of Agriculture, John Dumelo, gave BECE candidates in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency math sets before they started their exams

The BECE is expected to start on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 and end on Tuesday, June 18, 2025

Social media users who saw the post shared their varied thoughts in the comment section of the post

Member of Parliament of Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo, gifted students who will be sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) mathematical sets.

The students he gifted the math set to were all from the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency. He gave it to them on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

John Dumelo gifts BECE candidates in Ayawaso West Wuogon math sets. Photo credit: @johndumelo

The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture encouraged the BECE candidates and wished them well. He also told them to ensure they pass their exams so they can further their education as is expected of them.

In a video on X, the BECE candidates seemed happy to see John Dumelo when he entered the classroom to distribute the math sets.

They clapped and cheered when he entered and after he spoke to them.

In a post on X, John Dumelo said:

“I distributed mathematical sets to various schools in Ayawaso West Wuogon on Thursday to aid the JSS students write their BECE exams next week. I took the opportunity to wish them well and pass and pass well. #idey4u.”

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to John Dumelo's gifts

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video John Dumelo shared on X. Read them below:

@DiamondsKweku said:

“By now somebody steal ein friend ein own.”

@su_pre_mo wrote:

“You're working. Keep it up.”

@NRichmond76 said:

“I don't think this is the right time to distribute it. You should have distributed it a long time ago to some of the kids who don't know how to use it for construction work, to practice with it. So, right now it is left with a few days to BECE. How are they going to master it?”

@dont_fuul wrote:

“The people calling Sam George out ain’t serious at all! This ain’t nothing new at Ayawaso West. Agyarko Did! Maa Lydia Did! And it’s his turn now, so what’s the big deal?? Unlike Sam George, who’s trynna bring the cost of data down, which no minister has ever done … that’s a big D!”

@TKayy1z said:

“Don’t stop, boss. Continue to good work. As teachers, we know how difficult it is for students not to have such materials. God bless you.”

@jaeyholic wrote:

“You’re the man for the people. No be talk talk talk. You’re always on the ground doing the job the people voted you for.”

@Jameshuston110 said:

“These kids will never forget these kind gestures. Well done, hon.”

