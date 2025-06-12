An emotional video of a young boy taking the 2025 BECE has surfaced on social media, breaking hearts

The young man wept as he took the exam because he was feeling sick, but didn’t want to miss his exam

Netizens who saw the video of the young boy expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some sympathised with him, while others assumed he wept because the paper was tough

A touching moment from the ongoing 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has surfaced on social media, breaking many hearts.

A young boy who was taking the exam got emotional and wept while writing his first paper. According to online footage, he was unwell but had to take the paper due to the importance of the exam and the limited opportunity to resit if missed.

The unnamed boy was suffering from onychomycosis, a fungal infection commonly referred to in local parlance as kaka.

He struggled to bear the pain while taking his paper in the footage. His fingers were swollen, with some areas sore and inflamed, making it difficult for him to write.

A teacher stood by him, consoling him and encouraging him to stay strong and finish his paper.

BECE commences across the country

On Wednesday, June 11, 2025, the Basic Education Certificate Exam (BECE) commenced in Ghana. A total of 603,328 candidates are estimated to sit for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Out of the number, 297,250 are males and 306,078 are females. The data indicates that these students are from 20,395 participating schools. This figure is up from the 2024 entry figure of 569,236.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) also noted in a statement that 1,661 private candidates, comprising 858 males and 803 females, will sit the exam this year.

Netizens react as candidate weeps during BECE

Netizens who watched the video of the young boy weeping during his exam expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some sympathised with him and showed concern for his condition, others dismissed the claims that he was unwell, suggesting instead that he was crying because the exam was difficult and he was unable to answer the questions.

@_Roofman2131gh wrote:

"Can’t they give him some painkillers for it."

@GabbySirh wrote:

"That’s serious oo."

@ASokinz wrote:

"The paper dey lash am one side Lmao."

@sellinXitems wrote:

"You would think everything is against you. I had serious migraine with my eyes feeling like they wanted to pop out any time I bent my head to write, I felt his pain, but I did mine with aggregate 11 in 2008."

@PromzyKingston wrote:

"The struggle is real. Life is a battle."

Pregnant BECE candidate delivers while writing exam

A young girl writing the 2025 BECE delivered a baby boy on June 11, 2025, at the Asenua Presbyterian JHS Examination Centre in Mamponteng, Ashanti Region.

She went into labour while being escorted to the washroom by a policewoman, who quickly raised an alarm after recognising the signs of distress.

The candidate was moved to the headmaster’s office, where she successfully gave birth with assistance from school staff and emergency services.

