Five male inmates from Kumasi Central Prison, aged 20 to 25, sat for the 2025 BECE under strict supervision at the Bantama Examination Centre

Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi pledged to cover WASSCE registration fees for any inmate who qualifies

The initiative by the Ghana Prisons Service aims to reduce recidivism by equipping inmates with formal education for a better future after release

Fate smiled on five inmates from Kumasi Central Prison who, on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, joined thousands of students across Ghana to sit for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This marked their first step toward rehabilitation and gaining knowledge that could prove valuable if they are released.

The five male prisoners, aged 20 to 25, were placed under strict supervision at the Bantama Examination Centre to take the test.

Their identities were not disclosed; however, this initiative is part of the Ghana Prisons Service's efforts to help prisoners prepare for life after their release.

They aim to achieve this by providing prisoners with access to education, specifically through formal academic programs such as the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

By providing them with this educational opportunity, the Prisons Service aims to reduce recidivism (the tendency to reoffend) and improve the prisoners’ chances of leading productive, law-abiding lives after their release.

Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, visited numerous examination centres in the city, including the Bantama Centre, to convey his support and encouragement to all candidates, particularly the prison inmates.

During his visit, he said:

"I'm encouraged to see these young men taking such a brave step toward a new beginning. This is a sign of hope."

Richard Okori promises free WASSCE to inmates

He also promised that the city would support any of them who qualify for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Specifically, he offered to cover the registration fees for any inmate who meets the requirements to take the exam.

The Mayor also visited exam centres at schools like Opoku Ware in Nyhiaeso, Adventist and Asanteman SHS in Bantama, and Serwaa Nyarko SHS in Manhyia North.

During his visits, he told students to avoid cheating during exams and instead focus on building a successful future. He encouraged them, saying,

"This is the first step to shaping your future — take it seriously."

Officials from Ghana’s Prisons Service praised the effort, highlighting how education can change people's lives in prison.

They emphasised that providing inmates with the opportunity to acquire new skills is essential for reducing the likelihood of reoffending and helps them lead more fulfilling lives upon release.

The fact that these prisoners are participating in the BECE is seen as a powerful example of how second chances and education can transform lives, even for those behind bars.

According to official data, a total of 120,285 pupils are participating in the ongoing BECE at 432 centres in the Ashanti region out of the national figure of over 600,000 candidates.

The video of the five inmates seated for the test was shared on social media; however, their identities were kept hidden from the public.

Ghanaians react to prisoners writing BECE

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments on the video of five prisoners taking the BECE. Here are some of the reactions below:

@GraphianTv commented:

"How did they learn while in prison?"

@JuicyCFC wrote:

"That’s good. When they finish, they will go to Nsawam SHS to continue there. 😂"

@De_Skillionz commented:

"They are coming to tell Ghanaians about prison life."

@AmponsahPeter55 applauded:

"Nice."

Sam George commissions classroom block in Afienya

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported another act of generosity by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, through his charity, the Dzata Foundation.

The foundation, in partnership with the Joberg Foundation, constructed a six-unit classroom block for the Afienya D/A Basic School in the Greater Accra Region to enhance the learning environment.

During the commissioning of the new block, Minister George shared a light moment with attendees, sitting in for a Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) session.

