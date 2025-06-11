A pregnant candidate sitting for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) delivered a baby boy at an exam centre in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at the Asenua Presbyterian Junior High School Examination Centre in Mamponteng. The young candidate went into labour shortly after arriving for the first paper of the national exam.

According to reports, a policewoman assigned to the examination centre was escorting the student to the washroom when she noticed signs of distress. Realising the student was in labour, she quickly raised an alarm.

Delivery at the Headmaster’s Office

A teacher at the centre, Mr. Desmond Adjei, confirmed the incident during an interview with Ultimate 106.9 FM.

He stated that the candidate was swiftly moved to the headmaster’s office, where she gave birth to a healthy baby boy with the help of supporting staff and emergency services.

