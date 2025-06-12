A 15-year-old student at Kanda Cluster of Schools fell ill just before the BECE exam and was attended to in a military ambulance

The incident occurred during the GRNMA strike, emphasising the need for standby medical support at exam centres

Despite the strike, medical personnel were deployed to all exam centres, according to the Municipal Director for Education in Ablekuma North

A 15-year-old student fell ill moments before the start of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the Kanda Cluster of Schools on the morning of Thursday, June 12, 2025, necessitating urgent medical attention.

YEN.com.gh has established that the yet-to-be-identified student fell ill shortly before the BECE test began. Reports indicate that the illness appeared to take a toll on him, prompting the relevant authorities to act quickly.

Sources who spoke to YEN.com.gh disclosed that medical personnel attended to him in a military ambulance stationed near the exam hall for emergency purposes.

Notably, this incident happened on a day when nurses were on strike, picketing in line with industrial action called for by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA).

Watch the video of the student receiving medical care in the ambulance below:

Medical support deployed at BECE exam centres

The quick response by the medical personnel on site highlighted the critical role health practitioners play in society, especially in emergencies such as these requiring immediate attention.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ebenezer Perry Ofori, the Municipal Director for Education for Ablekuma North, had assured Ghanaians that medical personnel had been deployed to all exam centres to handle emergencies despite the ongoing strike by the GRNMA.

The official reiterated that the deployed personnel are highly trained and would be ready to swoop in if the need arose.

According to Mr Perry Ofori, adequate security measures have also been implemented to ensure a safe and smooth examination.

In his words;

“With the collaboration of the Directorate of Health, we have nurses who are manning our centres. We have 12 of them. Even though they are on strike, some of them agreed to come and help us.”

