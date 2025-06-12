A video of Ningo Prampram MP Sam George 'resiting' the Basic Education and Certificate Exam (BECE) has got people laughing

Sam George, while commissioning a new classroom block in his constituency, sat behind a desk, set his questions and answered them

The video, however, angered some Ghanaians who felt the Minister was being too playful instead of focusing on his mandate as a Communications Minister

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, got people talking after a video of him 'resitting' the Basic Education Certificate Exam (BECE) surfaced online.

The MP, while commissioning a classroom in his constituency, sat behind a desk, pulled a pen from his pocket and requested his exam paper.

Communications Minister Sam George faces scathing criticism from Ghanaians for posing as a candidate writing BECE exams. Image source: Odoyewu TV

Source: TikTok

BECE commenced in Ghana on June 11, 2025, with over 600,000 candidates partaking in the exam nationwide.

The MP, while commissioning a classroom in his constituency on June 11, 2025, sat behind a desk, pulled a pen from his pocket, and requested an exam paper.

He was handed a sheet, after which the MP, who also serves as the Minister for Communications, set his own questions and proceeded to answer them.

His questions were true or false questions centred on the achievements of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, led by President Mahama's achievements within its first five months in office.

"Aban papa aba; True or false?" he said with the team that went with him to commission the facility, choosing an option in the background.

His other questions also focused on whether data bundles had gone up or not, whether the value of the Ghana cedi had risen against the dollar, among others.

Sam George lists the NDC's achievements in the first five months since his political party took over power while posing as a BECE candidate. Image source: Sam George

Source: Instagram

When members of his team responded in the affirmative to all his questions, he said he had finished his paper and handed it over to one man who posed as an invigilator.

Sam George's depiction of a BECE candidate writing his final exam got the team that accompanied him to commission the building laughing; however, many viewers were displeased with the footage.

Watch the video of Sam George posing as a BECE candidate below:

Outrage as MP poses as BECE candidate

Netizens who saw the video of the Member of Parliament posing as a BECE candidate were unhappy with him.

Many in the comments section criticised him for being too playful instead of focusing on his mandate as an MP and the Communications Minister.

@Chris🇬🇭🇺🇸 wrote:

"MP paa nie?"

@Siazyjunior wrote:

"A grown up man like this."

@Atta Maame wrote:

"Minister paaa."

@BIGMAN wrote:

"Useless minister Ghana has ever had. So help us God."

@Daisy wrote:

"38% squad vex for comment section inside oo."

@Nakoff wrote:

"Sam George ,ndc gateway to opposition."

@ALISCO wrote:

@Osasuna Gh wrote:

"See another useless minister ever."

Pregnant BECE candidate delivers baby boy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young girl writing the 2025 BECE delivered a baby boy on June 11, 2025, at the Asenua Presbyterian JHS Examination Centre in Mamponteng, Ashanti Region.

She went into labour while being escorted to the washroom by a policewoman, who quickly raised an alarm after recognising the signs of distress.

The candidate was moved to the headmaster’s office, where she successfully gave birth with assistance from school staff and emergency services.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh