A Ghanaian inventor has built a helicopter using scrap materials to address healthcare delivery challenges in remote areas

The helicopter is designed as a faster alternative to ambulances, reducing travel time to hospitals in hard-to-reach areas

The inventor urged Ghanaian youths to stay proactive, work hard, and avoid begging or criminality to achieve their dreams

A Ghanaian man has crafted a self-made helicopter using locally sourced scrap metal and other materials in Techiman, a city in the Bono East Region.

A Ghanaian inventor builds a helicopter from scrap materials to offer an innovative solution to healthcare delivery in remote regions. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 (Twitter).

Source: Twitter

His inventive project aims not only to showcase African creativity but to also address the challenges of delivering healthcare to remote areas, where access to medical services is often hindered by poor transportation.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the man shared his vision, stating that the idea of building a helicopter did not come to him overnight.

According to him, Africans can come up with innovative ideas like those in other countries and continents, and, as such, could not be left behind by the rest of the world.

“My mind went into it, and I saw that Africans can also do something like this.”

He emphasised that he had always had an innovative mind and was determined to turn his idea into a reality to showcase that Africa could innovate just as much as the rest of the world.

Ghanaian inventor explains scrap-metal helicopter

The self-made helicopter, which he constructed from scrap materials, is designed to be a faster alternative to traditional ambulance services.

He highlighted how an ambulance can take hours to transport a patient to a hospital, whereas his helicopter would significantly reduce travel time, especially in areas that are hard to reach by road.

“The reason I made this is that we can do something like this that is faster than an ambulance,” he added.

The man also drew inspiration from the military and VIP helicopters, as his goal is to further develop their design, incorporating more advanced components, and make the helicopter a reliable means of transportation for potential sectors such as the healthcare sector.

A Ghanaian inventor's scrap metal helicopter aims to reduce emergency transport time and improve access to healthcare in hard-to-reach areas. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1. Source: Twitter.

Source: Twitter

He further emphasised that the parts necessary for the helicopter are available, and with access to the right materials, he believes the project can be completed successfully.

Despite the challenges he faces, he remains optimistic about his project.

Speaking to the Ghanaian youths, the inventor urged them to be proactive and continue working hard to realise their dreams instead of begging or committing criminal activities.

“If you say you won’t work, and you are always begging people, someone will say you are lazy, and they won’t give you anything. Keep working hard, and one day, the grace of God will shine on you."

He also thanked the elders who have supported his project and expressed his hope that more people will see the value of creating and innovating locally.

His story encourages others to think outside the box, work with what they have, and be proactive in bringing about change. With his dedication, he aspires to one day make a significant impact on healthcare delivery, not only in Ghana but across the African continent.

The video of the inventor talking about his aircraft is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh