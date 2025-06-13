A video of Ghanaian numerologist Atta Agyemang’s prediction on many plane crashes has surfaced after Air India's June 11 crash

In his video, he linked 2025 to the number 9, which he said was tied to disasters and past crash-heavy years like 1998 and 2016

He warned that Ghana could face a crash in November 2025, possibly involving a prominent Ghanaian personality, and urged caution

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian numerologist's eerie prediction of "too many" plane crashes in 2025 has gone viral after the tragic crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Numerologist Atta Agyemang, known for his predictions on traditional media, earlier said some plane crashes would be recorded in 2025.

Ghanaian numerologist, Atta Agyemang, predicts "too many" plane crashes in 2025, says a prominent Ghanaian may be involved. Image source: Atta Agyemang

Source: Facebook

He claimed that in numerology, the year represents the number 9 and is synonymous with 1998 and 2016, which both recorded significant numbers of plane crashes.

"Recall that in 1998, 24 planes crashed across the world. In 2016, 21 crashes were recorded. And with all these cases, you could see that all these crashes were needless and could have been prevented. The number 9 in astrology represents disasters, deaths and plane crashes," he said.

Atta Agyemang said Ghana would have its share of the deadly plane crashes and warned of an incident involving a prominent person in November 2025.

He therefore cautioned that all needless flights, especially involving President Mahama, should be cancelled.

"It’s also a year of discovery, but it also doesn't look good. The President's security and those in charge of his flights should also be careful. He's a lucky man, and he will do well as a President, so the only way they plan to deal with him is by plotting evil against him," he said in his video.

Watch the video of Numerologist Atta Agyemang speaking (from 4:35 minutes to 9:51 minutes) on the 2025 plane crashes below :

Atta Agyemang's plane crash prediction triggers reaction

Netizens who saw Atta Agyemang's plane crash prediction expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many thanked him for giving Ghanaians a heads-up on the upcoming events.

@danielatta-kusi7610 wrote:

"Kwame thank you so much for bringing this man all the time on your show. Please can you help me to get in touch with him. Thanks."

@OWUSUAkyaw-r7z wrote:

"Please ask him for me. On Sunday, between Hearts and Kotoko, who is going to win?"

@NicholasntaahCoutsin wrote:

"This man has the power to rule a country. Would like to chat with him, please."

Woman who missed Air India flight speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman who was denied entry into the crashed Air India flight minutes before it took off has spoken.

In a video, Bhoomi Chauhan reacted to the plane crash and explained why she missed the flight on the fateful day.

Netizens who watched Bhoomi's video shared their views, with many calling her lucky to have narrowly escaped the tragedy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh