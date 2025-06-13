The pilot of the ill-fated Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad sent out a few words before the tragic crash.

The pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, sent out a mayday call outlining technical challenges.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of the crashed Air India aeroplane, is said to have notified authorities of his struggles before the incident. Source: The Sun

In his last words, Sabharwal, made it clear that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was not gaining thrust.

This meant the aircraft was unable to generate sufficient thrust to gain altitude and ascend properly after takeoff.

Just 11 seconds after takeoff, Sabharwal warned that the plane was losing power.

Mayday [...] no thrust, losing power, unable to lift."

At that point, there was little he or the crew could do to avert the impending disaster that unfolded moments later.

Air India: How experienced was Captain Sabharwal?

Sabharwal had 8,200 hours of flying experience, and he was assisted by Clive Kunder, who was from Mumbai.

The aircraft hadn't travelled anywhere too far from the airport after takeoff as it crashed at an altitude of 625ft, according to Flightradar24.

The reason for the crash and why the aircraft could not gain enough power is yet to be made public.

The Air India plane had 242 people on board, and all of them died except one man identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

Crashed plane bound for London-Gatwick Airport

The aircraft was on its way to the UK, where it was expected to land at London Gatwick Airport, but never made it.

Air India's flight 171 issued a mayday call and crashed "immediately after takeoff", around 1:40 pm (0810 GMT), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

Several videos posted on social media showed an aircraft rapidly losing altitude before it hit a building and exploded into a ball of fire.

Air India said the passengers included 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals and a Canadian. Two pilots and 10 cabin crew were also aboard.

