Ghanaian TikToker GH Kobby's father has spoken for the first time after his son allegedly shot his girlfriend

25-year-old fashion designer Philipa Yaa Baby died from a gunshot to her arm on June 9, 2025, in Yegi

Some social media users have commented on popular TikTok user GH Kobby's father's video on YouTube

The father of Ghanaian TikToker Hayford Boateng, known as GH Kobby, has publicly stated that his son deserves to face consequences following the tragic incident involving the death of his girlfriend, Philipa Frimpong, popularly known as Yaa Baby.

The shooting reportedly took place in Yeji shortly after GH Kobby, Yaa Baby, and two others, Kwadwo Emmanuel and Michael Kabutey, were seen sharing a meal.

GH Kobby's father claims he deserves strict punishment. Photo credit: @yaababy127.

In a recently circulated video, GH Kobby’s father expressed his deep sorrow and emphasised the need for accountability for his son's actions.

He visited Yaa Baby’s family home to offer condolences and requested the community to remain calm as they navigate this difficult situation.

“We should give thanks to God because He knows what He is doing. Based on what has happened, I plead with all of you to calm down so we can peacefully bury [Yaa Baby]. As for my son, wherever he is right now, it’s good."

"Yaa Baby didn’t deserve to die, so wherever my son is, he should also stay there. I hope the family will allow us to be involved in the burial ceremony.”

He also shared that efforts to transfer Yaa Baby’s body from Yeji to Kumasi have faced challenges, stating that the local police investigator informed him that they could not travel for the investigations.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding Yaa Baby’s death are still ongoing, with increasing demands for a comprehensive inquiry.

The YouTube video is below:

GH Kobby's lover slays in stylish outfits

Ghanaian fashion designer Yaa Baby, who was known for her fashion sense, is evident in a TikTok video shared by a hairstylist.

In the video, she displayed an elegant look, wearing a black spaghetti top and jeans while enjoying a drink as she awaited her hair treatment.

Her ensemble was complemented by stylish accessories, including a necklace, bracelet, and fashionable sandals.

The TikTok video is below:

