The family of GH Kobby, who was accused of fatally shooting Yaa Baby, paid a peacekeeping visit to the deceased's family

The blogger allegedly accidentally shot his girlfriend with a pump-action firearm during a trip to Yeji, leading to her death

Social media reactions were generally positive, with many Ghanaians praising the peaceful nature of the family meeting

The family of Ghanaian influencer, Hayford Boateng, popularly known as GH Kobby, visited the home of the late TikToker Yaa Baby.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, a delegation of elders appeared before the family members of the deceased to seek reconciliation.

GH Kobby allegedly shot Yaa Baby in the arm with a pump-action shotgun during a trip to Yeji in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

According to reports, the two lovebirds and two other friends, Kojo Emmanuel and Michael Kabutey, visited the area after attending the funeral of the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Nana Osei II.

While there, GH Kobby reportedly produced the firearm that he owns and the weapon was discharged. Tragically, Yaa Baby was struck and was rushed to St. Mathias Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Yeji Police later arrested the influencer in connection with the crime, and he remains in custody as investigations into the circumstances continue.

GH Kobby and Yaa Baby’s families meet

On Friday, June 13, a team of elders from the family of GH Kobby visited Yaa Baby’s family home in the Ashanti Region.

The leader of the delegation said their mission was to pay a courtesy call on the bereaved family and offer their condolences.

He said information about the tragedy reached them on Tuesday, so they had come to ascertain the truth for themselves.

They also stated that they met their relative, GH Kobby, who confirmed the reported news about Yaa Baby’s demise.

The visit was in line with Ghanaian custom, where contentious issues between families are discussed by elders.

The video of GH Kobby's family at Yaa Baby's home is below.

GH Kobby’s family visit stirs reactions

Social media users shared varied opinions on the decision by GH Kobby’s family to visit Yaa Baby’s family.

Some lamented the tragedy and said that in a different world, this would have been a marriage gathering.

Others expressed a lack of confidence in the legal system to properly deal with the case involving GH Kobby.

YEN.com.gh gathered some responses below.

Ohemaa Ansong Kennetha said:

"This should have been a marriage gathering.....So sad."

stephphat wrote:

"I'm having some feelings that this case won't go far."

bossukumasi1 commented:

"The man talks really well 🙏"

Stubborn🥷🥷🏆 said:

"Knowing how to talk is one of the best things we must learn 🙏"

Adwoa Abrafi Nhyira wrote:

"Both families are peaceful ✌️"

Friend claims GH Kobby is non-violent

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a friend of GH Kobby described him as peaceful and gentle.

MC Portfolio took to social media in the aftermath of the tragic incident and said he found the news hard to believe.

He described GH Kobby as someone who was soft and harmless, and said the shooting must have been an accident.

