GH Kobby: Eyewitness Account of How Popular Blogger's Girlfriend Passed Away, Says He Was Drunk
- An eyewitness has opened up about the tragic shooting incident of GH Kobby and his girlfriend, Philippa
- The man, a motor ride based in Yeji, acknowledged in a video that the incident was an accident; however, Kobby was warned of it
- The tragic event has ignited calls for a full investigation, especially after Philippa’s sister revealed that GH Kobby regularly carried a pump-action gun on long trips
A new twist has emerged in the death of Philippa, the girlfriend of popular Ghanaian blogger GH Kobby, following an eyewitness account that provides fresh details about the events leading to the incident.
According to a motorbike rider stationed at Yeji, who claims to have been present at the scene, the unfortunate shooting occurred during a stopover in Yeji, where Kobby and Philippa had travelled together.
Before the motorbike rider's account, there had been several reports suggesting that Kobby accidentally shot Philippa in an attempt to ward off criminals while leaving Yeji. However, this claim has been disputed.
The eyewitness, a local familiar with the area, revealed that the couple had stopped in town in search of food, specifically meat, but were told it was unavailable at that hour.
Warning shots gone wrong
The rider recounted that one of the men in the group retrieved a firearm from their car, prompting concern.
He reportedly questioned why such a weapon was being displayed in public. In response, the group explained that the gun was for protection due to increasing insecurity on the roads.
According to the witness, GH Kobby appeared to be intoxicated during the period. Despite the motor rider’s repeated warnings to put the weapon away, the individual insisted it was not loaded and posed no danger.
However, in a shocking turn of events, the man allegedly pulled pellets from his pocket and began loading the weapon. While attempting to demonstrate that the gun was harmless, it accidentally discharged, striking Philippa in the arm.
Desperate Moments and Aftermath
The eyewitness said the lady collapsed immediately after being hit. In her final moments, she reportedly uttered heartbreaking words before passing away.
Chaos followed the incident, with some of the group initially attempting to flee. However, one member advised that they take her to the hospital instead.
Despite their efforts, Philippa was pronounced dead, leaving family, friends, and followers of the couple devastated.
Watch the video of the eyewitness speaking on Philippa's demise below:
Family speaks on Richlove's demise
The incident has drawn widespread attention, with many calling for a full investigation. Philippa’s sister, Richlove, earlier alleged that GH Kobby often travelled with a pump-action gun, which he reportedly used to fire warning shots during long-distance journeys.
Netizens react to Richlove's passing
As police continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the tragic shooting, the public remains divided, some expressing sympathy, while others demand accountability. GH Kobby has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.
Kobby and girlfriend get cosy in videos
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Ghanaian blogger GH Kobby and his girlfriend, Philippa, spending time together has got people talking.
This comes after the blogger allegedly shot her in the arm at Yeji, a town in the Bono East Region, causing her untimely demise.
Ghanaians who reacted to the video expressed deep sorrow over the tragic demise of Philippa, and others also questioned her guardians.
