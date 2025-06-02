Entrepreneur Adjoa Tee caused a stir on social media when she hosted content creator and ex-boyfriend, Big Paradise on her TikTok Live

In the video, she apologised to her fervent fans and noted that she had no intentions of fixing things with her ex-lover

Many people spoke about Adjoa Tee and how much she loved Bog Paradise, while others weighed in on their conversation on the TikTok Live

Entrepreneur Adjoa Tee and her ex-boyfriend Big Paradise have cleared the air on their relationship. This comes after the duo were spotted interacting at various events after their public and messy breakup.

Adjoa Tee addresses second-chance rumours with Paradise

On Adjoa Tee's TikTok Live, Big Paradise joined, getting many fans concerned whether they were back together.

Many of Adjoa Tee's fervent fans were unhappy as they commented on the live video about being the third person in their relationship.

Others also cried out about wanting to know whether they were dating again, as people read the body language of Adjoa Tee whenever Paradise was around her.

Upon noticing the concerns of her fans on the live, the Northern Braids business owner pleaded with her fans to forgive her, adding that they were not third parties in their relationship.

While on the TikTok Live, Big Paradise told Adjoa Tee and her fans that he was heading out to a party. He also gave a rundown of Pent Hall Week on the University of Ghana campus and details of his performance.

When Paradise big his farewell and left the TikTok Live, Adjoa Tee used the opportunity to clarify the concerns of fans.

"With the things that have happened, they are in the past, and I am past that. Right now, I am just all about doing positive stuff," she said.

Speaking about their relationship, she further stated that they had not been on each other's TikTok Lives for quite some time, and she just wanted him to exchange pleasantries with her fans.

"Please, nobody is a third person. I am begging you. There is no fixing things. If I am able to make up things with my co-hosts (Paradise), then definitely anybody else too. It is not like I am trying to you know, please," she explained.

Reactions to Adjoa Tee's TikTok Live

The reactions to the video are below:

very good said:

"I think the girl is one of the people who just love genuinely regardless of the situation, because she could date any rich person if she wanted but at this point, I think she has a beautiful heart"

MizNihad Golda❤️🦋 said:

"o now we will be third person singular errrrrr😂😂😂😂😂"

ABENAPIKABOO❤️ said:

"Me I don’t have anything to say oo abeg 😂😂😂"

she_is_eviee said:

"They still love each other 🥺🥺"

Paradise supports Adjoa Tee

YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of The Northern Braids Bar, Adjoa Tee, celebrated a major career milestone on Sunday, May 25, 2025, as she officially launched the second branch of her salon.

The colourful event drew attention from fans and industry players, with several Ghanaian influencers gracing the occasion. Among the attendees was her former partner, content creator Big Paradise, whose presence awed many.

Despite their public breakup, the two were seen sharing warm moments at the launch, sparking praise from social media users who admired their maturity and ability to maintain a cordial relationship.

