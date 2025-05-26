Founder of The Northern Braids Bar, Adjoa Tee, officially opened the second branch of her salon on Sunday, May 25, 2025

Several Ghanaian influencers attended the event, including her ex-lover and content creator Big Paradise

Many people congratulated her, while others admired the fact that she and Paradise were on good terms despite their public breakup

Influencer and entrepreneur Adjoa Tee was honoured to host her ex-boyfriend, Paradise, at the second branch opening of her salon, The Northern Braids Bar.

Paradise supports Adjoa Tee

On Sunday, May 25, 2025, Adjoa Tee officially opened the second branch of her hair salon, known as the Northern Braids Bar.

The beautiful interior of the salon and the warm reception guests received melted the hearts of many social media users.

However, the presence of one guest who got many people talking online was Adjoa Tee's ex-boyfriend, Big Paradise.

In videos trending online, Adjoa Tee looked shy and excited as she saw her ex-lover walk through the doors of her salon.

Paradise was impressed with the beautiful outlook of the salon as he was seen nodding his head while looking around.

Also, Adjoa Tee's employees proved that they were staunch fans of Paradise as they were seen trying to take selfies with him. He accepted them with open arms as he took all the time to satisfy his fans.

Paradise's arrival at the shop opening

The Northern Braids Bar's grand opening

Reactions to Paradise supporting Adjoa Tee

Congratulatory messages filled the comment section of the videos as people talked about how proud they were of Adjoa Tee for expanding her business.

Others also threw subtle jabs at PM Xtra's Rosey for being sponsored by fans while Adjoa Tee worked hard to fend for herself. This comes after many people called out Rosey for bullying Adjoa Tee on the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast, which is normally aired on YouTube.

Paradise also showing up to support his ex-girlfriend melted the hearts of many social media users, while others were confused about his appearance at the event.

The reactions of social media users to the trending videos of Adjoa Tee's salon opening are below:

NANA ❤️AKOSUA 💝❤️ said:

"Agya m’ani awu papa in fact may3 3rd person singular 😭😂😂😂"

Mzloyz foundation of HOPE&Team said:

"Not fans money wai."

Big D🌼 said:

"What’s happening here 😂😂."

@Makafui❤️😇 said:

"POV: taking pic with a celebrity .😂 😂😂 Muna Gucci will get u guys 😏😏😂😂."

Adjoa Tee's dress for the shop opening

Pictures of Adjoa Tee and Paradise

Adjoa Tee and Big Pradaise break up. Image Credit: @_adjoatee and @Quophieparadise/X

Source: Instagram

Adjoa Tee retracts fraud boy comments

YEN.com.gh reported that influencer and entrepreneur Adjoa Tee issued a public apology after receiving backlash for her controversial statement about only dating fraud boys and scammers.

During an exclusive interview with TV3 at the recently held TGMA 2025, she clarified that her comments were misunderstood and never intended to promote fraudulent behaviour.

Her apology sparked mixed reactions on social media, while some fans accepted it, others criticised her for backtracking and failing to take full responsibility.

