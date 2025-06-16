The Ghana Education Service (GES) began investigations into a case where BECE candidates involved in a road accident were denied access to their exam centre

Eight students from Nangbagu Yapala M/A JHS suffered varying levels of injuries following the grisly accident near the exam centre, resulting in them missing their exam

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu assured a thorough investigation and remedial action to support the affected students’ academic progress

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has launched an investigation into the barring of some Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates who arrived late at their examination centre due to a road accident.

A tragic road accident in the Northern Region prevents eight BECE candidates from attending their exam, prompting an investigation by the Ghana Education Service. Photo credit: UGC. Source: Twitter.

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh understands that a group of BECE candidates, eight in number, from Nangbagu Yapala M/A JHS in the Northern Region were involved in an accident.

Reports indicate that the students were on their way to write last week's Tuesday paper at the Tamale Secondary School (Tamasco) examination centre in the Sagnarigu Municipality.

The incident took place just a 10 to 20-minute drive from the examination centre, when a tricycle carrying eight students collided with a motorcycle ridden by a man and his wife. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist lost his life instantly, while his wife and all the students suffered varying degrees of injuries.

After receiving medical attention, they arrived at the examination centre, but they were denied entry.

"When we got to the centre, they had finished the first paper, and the students were coming out. We isolated our students so they could write, but unfortunately, they were denied." A supervisor assigned to the students said.

Reacting to this report, the Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, described the situation as 'deeply unfortunate' during a media interaction.

Speaking at the event, he stated:

“There is a student who was involved in an accident, and when he arrived late, he was prevented from taking the exams. So it would be a double tragedy for him."

Haruna Iddrisu assures further investigations

It appeared the Education Minister knew about just one student involved, instead of eight students as reported by YEN.com.gh.

However, he spoke on how the BECE candidates involved would have to handle such a sensitive event, both emotionally and psychologically.

GES to conduct investigation after students from Nangbagu Yapala M/A JHS miss their BECE exam due to a road accident near the Tamale Secondary School exam centre. Photo credit: UGC. Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Minister confirmed that the Director-General of the GES and his team have been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. He assured that, in collaboration with the relevant assessment authorities, necessary steps would be taken to ensure the student’s academic progress is not unjustly hindered.

In his words:

“Appropriate remedial action will be taken to allow him progress where necessary within the rules with the assessment authorities of the country.”

The Minister emphasised the need to strike a balance between upholding rules and showing compassion, particularly in situations involving life-threatening events. He reiterated the government's dedication to ensuring fairness in the implementation of educational policies.

The outcome of the GES investigation will determine the next steps for the eight affected students.

The video of the minister's media interaction shared on X is below.

Bees attack BECE candidates at Wa school

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a swarm of wild bees attacked Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates at the Wa School for the Deaf on June 13, injuring two students and disrupting the exam.

The incident occurred after staff from the Northern Electricity Distribution Company pruned a tree near the examination centre, disturbing a beehive.

One of the injured students, a girl, missed the exam and was rushed to the Wa Municipal Hospital for treatment.

Upper West Regional Controller of WAEC, Donald Tuor, confirmed that efforts are underway to seek clemency for the female candidate, as the missed paper was not a core subject.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh