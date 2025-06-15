The Ghana Education Service has extended the deadline for the 2025 school selection process to June 25, 2025.

This is to provide final-year Junior High School (JHS) students additional time to complete their choices following the integration of private Senior High Schools (SHSs) into the selection system.

This adjustment follows the government’s policy shift to include private SHSs in the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme from the 2026/2027 academic year.

The move is intended to enhance access to secondary education and alleviate overcrowding in public schools.

In a circular issued on June 13, the service instructed all Regional Directors of Education to ensure the new deadline is promptly communicated to Metro, Municipal, and District Directors, as well as to JHS final-year students through their school heads.

“This extension has become necessary due to the inclusion of private Senior High Schools in the selection process, allowing candidates additional time to make well-informed choices,” the statement explained.

The service encouraged students to seek guidance from teachers, parents, and guardians before finalizing their selections. It also clarified that all existing guidelines and procedures remain unchanged, except for the updated school list, which now includes approved private SHSs.

To assist students in navigating the expanded options, a supplementary register featuring the newly added private SHSs has been provided. The GES emphasized the importance of careful consideration to ensure optimal placement outcomes.

