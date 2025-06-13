A father stopped his daughter from writing the BECE after a pastor prophesied she would die if she sat for the exams

The MCE and Municipal Education Director intervened after being alerted to her absence and convinced the father to let her take the exams

The girl missed the first paper, and it's unclear if she will be allowed to complete the remaining exams

A father in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region reportedly barred his daughter from participating in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

His action followed a disturbing prophecy from his church pastor that the girl would die if she sat for the exams.

According to reports, the girl is considered one of the most brilliant students in her school and was fully prepared to take the national examination.

However, she was absent on the first day, prompting concern among teachers and education officials.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and the Municipal Director of Education were alerted to her absence. After investigating, they discovered that the girl’s father had been influenced by a prophecy from his pastor, warning that the child’s life was at risk if she wrote the exams.

In response, the MCE and Director of Education intervened and engaged the father directly, urging him to reconsider his decision. Following their efforts, the father eventually agreed to allow his daughter to sit for the exams.

However, the girl had already missed the first paper by the time the arrangements were made. It is currently unclear whether she will be allowed to write the remaining papers or if any special provisions will be made to accommodate her situation.

