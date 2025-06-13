Five female BECE candidates were injured in a traffic accident while buying food by the roadside in the Western Region

The students reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Wassa Attiku Christian Hospital

The students are currently receiving treatment at Wassa Attiku Christian Hospital, with three in critical condition

A tragic incident has occurred in the Western Region, where five female Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates from Wassa Agave D/A Basic School were involved in a serious traffic accident.

The students were reportedly standing by the roadside buying food when a motorbike rider, otherwise known as an Okada rider, lost control and crashed into them.

Five female BECE candidates involve in a serious traffic accident in the Western Region. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

The five BECE candidates sustained various degrees of injuries and rushed to the Wassa Attiku Christian Hospital for treatment, with their conditions giving cause for concern.

Reports suggest that three of the students are currently in critical condition, with one sustaining severe dental injuries, while another sustained a serious leg injury. The Okada rider has also been hospitalized.

According to the report, the students were immediately treated and later discharged to continue with their BECE exams.

The 2025 BECE exams and statistics

This year's BECE commenced on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, and is expected to end on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

A total of 603,328 Ghanaian basic school pupils will sit for the exams: 306,078 girls and 297,250 boys.

For the Western Region, a total of 44,544 registered for the BECE. The female candidates outnumber the males, with 22,564 and 21,988 registrations, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has extended his goodwill message to the BECE candidates taking the exams at various centres across the country.

He expressed confidence in their preparation and encouraged them to trust in their hard work while avoiding examination malpractices.

"On behalf of the President, the Ministry of Education, and the Government of Ghana, I want to extend warm wishes and heartfelt encouragement to all the candidates. As they enter the exam hall, I urge them to remain calm, focused, and determined, and avoid any form of examination malpractices. Believe in their ability to succeed."

Netizens react to BECE candidates' accident

Netizens have shared their views on the sad incident involving the BECE candidates.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions:

@nanaodboat1234 said:

"These irresponsible riders and drivers should be severely punished."

@m.adjaaa also said:

"They motorcycles have to do something about these motorcycles they literally just started writing yesterday."

A young boy writing his 2025 BECE weeps while taking his paper due to ill health, sparking emotional reactions online. Image source: DJ Azorkoboss.

Source: UGC

BECE candidate get emotional on exam day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a young boy taking the 2025 BECE surfaced on social media, breaking hearts.

The young man wept as he took the exam because he was feeling sick, but did not want to miss his exam.

According to online footage, he was unwell but had to take the paper due to the importance of the exam and the limited opportunity to resit if missed.

Some netizens who saw the video sympathised, while others said he wept because the paper was tough.

Source: YEN.com.gh