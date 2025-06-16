MP Onyina-Acheampong condemned the headmaster’s actions after two BECE candidates were allegedly locked in a room, causing them to miss their first exam paper

The headmaster of Big Six International School in Meduma denied the BECE candidates entry to the exam centre due to unpaid fees and absence from a camping event

The MP called the headmaster’s actions "kidnapping," stressing the injustice of preventing students from taking their exams based on financial circumstances

Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, Onyina-Acheampong Akwasi Gyamfi, has reacted to the alleged report of two students from Big Six International School locked in a classroom because of unpaid school fees.

MP Onyina-Acheampong condemns the headmaster’s actions after two BECE candidates were locked in a room, missing their first exam paper. Photo credit: Onyina-Acheampong. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

YEN.com.gh gathered that two candidates from Big Six International School in Meduma, Ashanti Region, were allegedly locked in a room by their headmaster, causing them to miss the first paper of the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The students, scheduled to sit for the Mathematics paper at their examination centre, Simms High School in Fawoade, were denied entry after being confined for unpaid school fees and their absence from a mandatory school camping event.

Though the identity of the students was not disclosed, one of them was reportedly unable to attend a school camping event due to personal reasons, while the other had not paid a fee of GH₵700.

Despite their eagerness to participate in the exam, they were allegedly confined in a room by the headmaster, resulting in their missing the important exam paper.

Speaking to the media, MP Onyina-Acheampong expressed his deep concern about the incident, calling the headmaster's actions "absurd" and an infringement on the students' basic rights.

"It's absurd, I am livid. I don't know how to even say it because this is their future. And you can't deny them from writing exams for any reason, for any reason at all," he said.

Onyina-Acheampong condemns the Headmaster's actions

The MP also highlighted that denying students the opportunity to sit for their exams based on their financial circumstances is completely unjustifiable, especially considering that the BECE is a huge milestone for the students' educational future.

MP Onyina-Acheampong calls out headmaster of Big Six School for allegedly locking two BECE candidates in a room, preventing them from exam. Photo credit: Onyina-Acheampong. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

He referred to the headmaster's actions as an act of kidnapping, robbing the students of their future.

He said:

"And the reasons that they are giving or they've told us are just absurd. One is saying that they asked her to come for camping on Friday, and she didn't go. The other is saying that she owes GH₵700 as school fees. And you can't hold them from writing exams. And the circumstances surrounding all these things is just pure silly. Because this is tantamount to kidnapping."

The video of MP Onyina-Acheampong condemning the headmaster's action was shared on Twitter.

Watch the video below.

As the investigation continues, the affected students and their families are left to wonder what steps will be taken to address the injustice they have suffered and whether the headmaster’s actions will be properly scrutinised.

Haruna Iddrisu speaks on injured BECE candidates

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that eight BECE candidates from Nangbagu Yapala M/A JHS in the Northern Region missed their exam after being involved in a road accident.

The students were on their way to the Tamale Secondary School examination centre when their tricycle collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the motorcyclist's death and injuries to the students.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has launched an investigation into the incident, with Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu calling it "deeply unfortunate."

Haruna Iddrisu assured that remedial action would be taken to ensure the students' academic progress is not hindered, while emphasising the need for compassion in such sensitive situations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh