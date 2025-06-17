MX24 sports journalist Derrick Ayim was filled with joy after meeting a member of the 2018 France World Cup-winning squad

Last year, he had a similar experience, where he came face-to-face with Lionel Messi at the 2024 Copa America tournament

Ayim, who relocated to the United States last year, is serving as a correspondent for some media houses in Ghana for the Club World Cup

Ghanaian sports journalist Derrick Ayim couldn’t hide his excitement after sharing a special moment with French football star Olivier Giroud during the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Ayim, who is covering the global tournament for Ghanaian broadcaster MX24 and other media houses, crossed paths with the 2018 World Cup winner after the clash between Chelsea and Los Angeles FC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Derrick Ayim encounters Olivier Giroud

In what felt like a dream-come-true, Derrick managed to grab a quick selfie with Giroud in the mixed zone following the game.

The delighted journalist later shared the image on his X (formerly Twitter) page, captioning it, "OG9! Legend! 🙌💯."

The post quickly gained traction, with fans and fellow users reacting to the cheerful moment.

According to Sky Sports, the game itself ended in a convincing 2-0 victory for Chelsea. Goals on either side of halftime handed Enzo Maresca’s men all three points, placing them level at the top of Group D with Brazilian side Flamengo.

Giroud himself features in the match, coming on in the second half. According to Sofascore, the 38-year-old lost possession twice, failed to muster a shot on target, but made one key pass.

Liam Delap and Enzo Fernandez celebrate Chelsea's second goal against Los Angeles FC in the Club World Cup. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Is this the first time Derrick Ayim has encountered a global icon?

This isn’t the first time Ayim has found himself basking in a surreal encounter.

Just last year, he fulfilled a lifelong dream by meeting Lionel Messi. A proud Barcelona supporter and devoted Messi fan, Ayim was visibly emotional during their brief meeting.

That encounter happened during the opening fixture of the 2024 Copa America, also hosted in the United States, adding another unforgettable chapter to his journalism journey.

With the Club World Cup still in its early stages, Ayim’s chances of meeting more football greats remain high.

From stars like Messi to Giroud, the tournament promises even more magical interactions—and Derrick Ayim seems ready for every moment of it.

Ghanaian international sets record at FIFA Club World Cup

In the same match, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian international Yaw Yeboah made history at the revamped FIFA Club World Cup.

The Los Angeles FC winger came off the bench in their opening clash against Chelsea, marking a significant milestone.

His appearance made him the first Ghanaian to feature in the newly formatted Club World Cup.

