A Ghanaian man in Israel is trending after he was interviewed for his views on the happenings in his host country

He downplayed the severity of the strikes between Israel and Iran, adding that he was not going to come home

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the decision by the young man

A Ghanaian man currently living in Israel has triggered reactions on social media in the wake of his utterances about the ongoing war between Israel and Iran.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa, Francis, who has been living in Israel for the past two years, downplayed the severity of the ongoing war between Israel and Iran.

The young man stated that due to the laid-down protocols set out by the Israeli authorities, he and other residents in Israel were safe.

In his case, he stated that he always ensured to follow notifications telling residents to seek shelter in the wake of an incoming Iranian missile.

He also added that life had not come to a halt, as people in Israel were going about their day-to-day business.

Quizzed by the interviewer if he would take the offer from the Government of Ghana to be evacuated, Francis wore a bright smile and responded no.

"It is not scary here as people have portrayed it, so I am not coming back to Ghana because of this. I am even going to work."

Veep of Ghana's community in Israel take on conflict

The Vice President of the Ghanaian Community in Israel has given an update on the condition of fellow Ghanaians amid the ongoing war between Israel and Iran.

Evangelist Isaac Kobbie, in an interview with Kofi TV, said Ghanaian nationals have been reported killed or injured in Israel ever since aerial strikes between the two countries began.

He explained that the safety mechanisms put in place by the Israeli government were top-notch.

He concluded by allaying the fears of Ghanaians, saying that he and other compatriots were safe.

50 Ghanaians in Iran refuse to leave

News went viral on Tuesday after 50 Ghanaians in Iran reportedly rejected the government's offer of evacuation.

Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams shared a worrying update on Angel FM’s morning show on Tuesday, June 17.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced in a post on Monday, June 16, that plans were underway to evacuate Ghanaians in Iran.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Ghanaian in Israel rejects evacuation

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the ongoing war between Israel and Iran.

@GhanaLove-eg3nj stated:

"We have four types of Ghanaians abroad. The type he or she is determines how they see and think about Ghana!"

@AlbertMensah-n9n reacted:

"Let's give him a break. There's a probability he may not be able to get back in again once he exits Israel."

@SLIMTEE357 commented:

"God, till when will Ghana become like some of these developed countries? How can you say you're okay just because you can run to a bomb shelter?"

@Isaac-q5z9f indicated:

"Bro, don’t come yet. Just follow the proper protocols and stay there. Even me—if a free visa from Ghana to Israel was available, I wouldn’t wait even one day!"

Ghanaians in Iran evacuated

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a group of Ghanaians had successfully been evacuated from Iran.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Okudzeto Ablakwa added that plans were also far advanced to ensure the evacuation of Ghanaians living and working in Israel.

