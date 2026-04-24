PSG are reportedly preparing a record-breaking salary package to make an Arsenal star one of the world's highest-paid defenders

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal could face a major summer dilemma if the French heavyweights table an irresistible offer

The 28-year-old ace has appeared in more than 250 matches in all events for the Gunners since they signed him in 2020

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Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly prepared to hand one of Arsenal’s biggest stars a staggering contract that would place him among the highest-paid defenders in world football.

Fresh reports suggest the French champions are stepping up their interest in Gabriel Magalhães ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Brazilian now viewed as a leading target as they look to strengthen their back line.

PSG are reportedly planning a big-money move to lure an Arsenal defender with one of the most lucrative contracts in football. Image credit: Jürgen Fromme - firo sportphoto

Source: Getty Images

PSG have enjoyed a dominant rise in recent seasons and are determined to remain Europe’s benchmark after lifting major honours under Luis Enrique.

The Paris giants are now planning another ambitious recruitment drive, and Gabriel is believed to be high on their list of targets.

The centre-back has become one of Arsenal’s most dependable performers since arriving in North London in 2020, making over 250 appearances for the Gunners, according to Transfermarkt stats.

Now, PSG appear ready to test Arsenal’s resolve with an offer built around elite wages and a major transfer package for the Brazilian, who boasts 24 goals for Arsenal.

PSG willing to offer Gabriel huge salary

According to SportsBoom via GMS, PSG are prepared to make Gabriel one of the best-paid defenders in the game if he agrees to move to France.

Gabriel is one of Arsenal's most reliable defenders, as PSG plan to secure his signature in the summer. Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

The Ligue 1 champions are said to be ready to offer a salary designed to make any rejection extremely difficult.

With their vast financial muscle, the Champions League holders believe they can tempt even the most settled stars if the terms are right.

According to SportsBoom, the club see Gabriel as the ideal addition to provide strength, aerial dominance, and leadership at the heart of defence.

PSG’s recruitment strategy has evolved in recent years, focusing more on balance and long-term team building rather than only attacking superstars. Bringing in a proven Premier League defender would fit that approach perfectly.

Will Arsenal let Gabriel leave for PSG?

Arsenal are unlikely to welcome any approach lightly. Gabriel is regarded as one of the pillars of Arteta’s squad and forms a formidable partnership with William Saliba.

Together, the pair are widely considered one of the strongest centre-back duos in the Premier League.

Losing the former Lille center-back would represent a major sporting blow to Mikel Arteta's side, especially as Arsenal continue to chase domestic and European success.

The Gunners are expected to resist strongly, but PSG’s financial power could create a difficult situation if the 28-year-old star is seriously tempted.

Premier League title tie-breakers explained

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal and Manchester City remain locked in a gripping Premier League title race, with only points and goal difference separating the two sides.

Should they end the season level on the main measures, the EPL would then be settled by goals scored or even head-to-head results, where City currently hold a narrow edge.

Source: YEN.com.gh