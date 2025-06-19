Afia Schwarzenegger celebrated the arrest of Ghanaian businessman Kofi Boat and other alleged cybercriminals by Ghanaian police and the FBI

She praised the FBI for its reported role in cracking down on fraud in Ghana and suggested locations where more suspects could be found

Some social media users applauded her stance against fraud, while others reminded her that her children live in Ghana and cautioned her not to throw stones

Controversial Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, based in the United States, has reacted to the arrest of Ghanaian businessman Kofi Boat.

Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to the arrest of alleged fraudster Kofi Boat, calls on FBI to conduct more arrests. Image credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger, @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwarzenegger expressed joy over the news of Boat's arrest, as well as the reported arrests of several other alleged fraudsters.

She said cybercrime had become a huge problem in Ghana that the authorities are not tackling, and expressed relief that officers of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are reportedly in Ghana carrying out a massive operation.

Afia Schwarzenegger begs FBI to arrest fraudsters

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Afia Schwarzenegger petitioned the FBI to carry out more arrests while it is in Ghana.

She said they should storm the nightclubs in Accra, and they would meet a lot of alleged fraudsters.

“Go to the nightclubs at 1 am; you will see them. They call themselves ballers; they call themselves 'big men'. You will see them, you will know them, they sit at the VIP table. Confiscate their phones,” she said.

Afia Schwarzenegger said she feels duty-bound as a U.S. resident to report such crimes in Ghana, which she claimed the authorities are aware of but are not tackling.

Watch the TikTok video of Afia Schwarzenegger petitioning the FBI for more arrests of fraudsters below.

Joint Police-FBI operation arrests Ghanaian fraudsters

Over the past few weeks, at least four alleged internet scammers, known locally as ‘sakawa boys’, have been arrested by Ghanaian authorities in conjunction with the FBI.

In May, Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, aka Dada Joe Remix, a popular and wealthy businessman/philanthropist, was arrested and processed for extradition to the U.S.

Dada Joe was accused of playing a crucial role in a sophisticated fraud operation that ran from 2013 to 2023.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, according to court documents.

On Friday, June 13, 2025, Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Kofi Boat, was arrested along with two accomplices for their alleged involvement in a $100m fraud scheme.

Police arrests Ghanaian businessman, Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng aka Kofi Boat, for his alleged involvement in a $100m fraud scheme. Image credit: @shattawaleshattamovement, @ghkwaku

Source: Facebook

According to reports, there are more planned arrests of internet fraudsters in the coming weeks.

See more details of Kofi Boat's arrest in the Twitter post below.

Ghanaians react to Afia Schwarzenegger’s FBI plea

Social media users shared their opinions on the video of Afia Schwarzenegger petitioning the FBI to arrest more fraud boys.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions below.

Northy Abena said:

"Afia, your kids are still in Ghana ooo hmm."

Ali'sConsult wrote:

"You think the FBI is easy to detect? Some of the nice girls in the club are working for them, and they have been in Ghana for years now."

Mr Money Man commented:

"Eiiii, don't forget you are also a Ghanaian oo. What goes around comes around."

BossyBae❤️‍🩹 said:

"This one ebi like you are giving some of the girls tips on where to meet their dream guys ooh 😂😂"

Afia Schwarzenegger blasts DSTV over high prices

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Afia Schwarzenegger blasted satellite TV company, DSTV, over their high monthly subscription fees in Ghana.

The social media personality slammed DSTV officials for not reducing their monthly subscription fees, despite providing substandard programming.

Her rant gained massive support from many Ghanaians, who also complained about the high DSTV subscription charges.

