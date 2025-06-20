A Ghanaian lady shared her frustration on social media after discovering that a bank teller mixed lower denomination notes within her GH₵20,000 bulk withdrawal

The lady found four GH₵50 notes and one GH₵5 note hidden inside the stack of GH₵200 notes and advised the public to always be on alert

Ghanaians expressed concern about the identity of the bank while advising the lady to carefully recount her money before leaving the bank

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to vent her frustration after discovering that a bank teller had mixed lower denomination notes into her large withdrawal.

In a video shared online, the Ghanaian lady cautioned the public to stay alert whenever they withdraw their money to avoid finding themselves in a similar scenario, especially when dealing with bulk amounts.

In her account of events, broken down in a video posted on her social media channels, the lady claimed she went to her bank branch to withdraw GH₵20,000, but was later dumbfounded after she counted the money only to realise what she described as an egregious error from the bank teller.

The lady narrated that she was supposed to receive GH₵20,000 in GH₵200 denominations, but upon counting the money, she discovered a stack of different denominations hidden within the bulk.

She particularly stressed her dejection when she ostensibly began counting the notes and found out that four GH₵50 bills and one GH₵5 note were hidden within the bundle.

Basing her argument on her supposed experience, the lady advised the public to remain alert whenever they are withdrawing money either via the ATM or through a bank teller.

In her words:

"These are 200 cedi notes, totalling 20,000. When I open it... Look at how it is."

"Look here. I went to the bank—this didn't happen to me—but I am telling you this so that you will be careful. When you go and the teller gives you a bundle of money, open it and count it. They mix different denominations inside, and you will end up with a loss."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to smaller denominations in bank withdrawals

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from Ghanaians who came across the video shared on Instagram by @iamphylxgh_.

Many netizens appeared curious to know the name of the bank, while others took notes and advised others to be careful with withdrawals and always count the money

The reactions are below:

charwetey.bernice commented:

"Things are really happening.😢"

pisces_goddess_official wrote:

"Name of bank plsss."

cyber_wisdom_2.0 wrote:

"You should have mentioned the name of the bank."

miss_kisiwaa commented:

“Count the money at the counter before leaving.”

