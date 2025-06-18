A Ghanaian woman has been deported from the US after she was found culpable of engaging in a marriage of convenience

This comes after her sister, also based in the US, informed immigration authorities of what had happened

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video varied in their opinions on the actions of the Ghanaian woman

A Ghanaian, currently based in the US, has opened up about the sad incident of how a fellow citizen was deported after her sister gave a tip-off to immigration authorities.

In a video on TikTok, an evangelist who narrated what happened said the departed lady came to the US after her sister paid for her travel.

ICE: Ghanaian lady in US sent packing after her sister reported her. Photo credit: @standret/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Upon arrival, the lady was informed by her sister that she needed to work and pay $35,000, as that was the amount spent on her travel.

After settling her debt, her sister again disclosed that she needed to pay an additional $65,000 to her to start the process of seeking legal residency in the US.

The lady, however, opted for a different path of securing legal residency by obtaining her citizenship through marriage, after which she informed her sister of her decision.

Unbeknownst to her, the decision not to pay up the $65,000 to her sister, as suggested, so she could start the process, was not taken lightly.

ICE: Ghanaian deported from the US after being lied have leif about her status. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Her situation took an unexpected turn during an interview with US immigration when she was informed that she had been involved in a marriage of convenience, and was subsequently arrested.

Efforts to reach her sister proved futile as she was eventually deported to Ghana.

The lady said she learned of her sister’s barefaced betrayal after she recorded a video invoking curses on whoever had a hand in getting her deported.

Watch the video below:

Peeps console the deported lady

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video consoled the lady, with some sharing their own experiences of travelling abroad.

Mercy commented:

“Before we judge, we need to hear from the sister why she did this. There might be a hidden reason. Remember, blood is thicker; she had a reason.”

Jackie stated:

“My mum told me to pay 45 thousand Euros because she brought me to Europe. 35 is nothing. I didn’t pay a dime.”

Esimebia09 replied:

“Sometimes having male siblings is better ooo. Talking from my parents' experiences with their sisters, especially.”

Kwaku Obeng Birikorang reacted:

“Until you meet such a brother or sister, you won’t believe it. My sister, from one mother and father, has been in America for 41 years and never helped in anything. But God has helped me to work with Leica Geosystems under Hexagon.”

Braddock812 wrote:

“My mom said in the 80s, if a man saw a pretty woman at a party and she was married, they’d report the husband to immigration because chances were he didn’t have papers.”

Lawyer advises Ghanaians on US deportation

Efforts to reach her sister proved futile asshe was eventually deported to Ghana., has advised migrants on raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Taken to TikTok, the lawyer explained that undocumented migrants have constitutional rights, and they must insist on the same when arrested by ICE officers.

She urged Ghanaians to quickly reach out to her when arrested by ICE officers.

