The 2025 BECE concluded on June 18, with students across Ghana expressing excitement and thinking about the next step

Students shared their thoughts on the most challenging subjects while looking forward to relaxing moments after the exams

A video, which went viral on TikTok, sparked reactions, with many humorously commenting on a student's word mix-up

The 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) came to an end on Wednesday, June 18, with students across Ghana celebrating the completion of the exams.

Many of the students, unable to contain their joy, spoke words that possibly only they could understand.

Ghanaians react to a viral video of a BECE candidate humorously describing his emotions after the last 2025 exam. Photo credit: hypemaster_ (Instagram)

Source: TikTok

The 2025 BECE ended on Wednesday, June 18, with its final paper, Arabic studies. The students came out in numbers with excitement as soon as the paper was concluded.

During an engagement with media outlet, PulseGhana, the students expressed their excitement as they narrated their experience with the conclusion of the BECE exam.

In the video making waves on social media, a candidate was asked how his exam went and how he felt after it had concluded. The young man was so overwhelmed that he spoke words that didn't quite fit together.

"I don't just know what to say. I am exaggerated," he said.

He later corrected himself, saying that he was excited about it and was told by the interviewer to calm down and collect his words.

He was happy to be done with basic school and looked forward to focusing on the remaining three years to complete Senior High School.

Other students were also interviewed. Many voiced their struggles with subjects that were a bit difficult for them.

Students express excitement as they celebrate the end of the 2025 BECE exams on June 18. Photo credit: hypemaster_ (Instagram)

Source: TikTok

Many pointed out that their difficult subjects were Mathematics and Science, while a few claimed it was the French language.

The next activity for the students, after the exam, was to have fun and go back to their normal sleeping schedule for a while.

One of the students also pointed out his excitement that his father would no longer wake him early in the morning for school.

The video of the BECE candidate's hilarious response is below:

Ghanaians react to students' excitement after BECE

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians to the video shared on TikTok. Netizens reacted to one moment a student said he was 'exaggerated' instead of 'excited.' Some of the comments are below.

DIAMOND 💎 💍 😇 commented:

"The second boy forgot there is SHS erhh..."

Kiki Jay X6m🎀🔥 commented:

"Yes we’re all exaggerated🙂‍↕️😂"

Ara_ba wrote:

"Ladies and gentlemen please let’s save this video for reference tomorrow 😩 you see the exaggerated guy he’s a politician but I don’t know his party yet.😹"

Ola wrote:

"What was the last paper? I hope it wasn’t english."

Francisca commented:

"You don’t know what’s coming😭😭😭"

Simpli_jill commented:

"Even me I’m exaggerated. 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Physically challenged BECE candidate speaks with MP

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a determined BECE candidate from Tano South Constituency engaged in a heartwarming conversation with Charles Akwasi Asiedu, the local MP.

The interaction occurred during a visit to BECE centres across the constituency, where the politician was inspired by the candidate's resilience and focus despite his physical disability.

In a TikTok video, MP Asiedu also emphasised that every candidate’s dreams were valid and pledged to continue providing an enabling environment for students in Ghana to succeed.

Source: YEN.com.gh