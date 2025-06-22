Retired Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng, founder of the defunct UT Bank, was spotted energetically dancing at Tafo Gold Club, surprising his friends with his lively moves

Despite facing personal challenges, including the collapse of UT Bank in 2017, Amoabeng appeared upbeat and jovial in the video shared online

Ghanaians reacted to his dance moves, with some expressing admiration, while others questioned about his emotional state given his past struggles

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Retired Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng was recently spotted demonstrating his impressive dance moves at the Tafo Gold Club, leaving onlookers amazed by his energy.

Despite past challenges, Kofi Amoabeng shows off his lively dance moves, proving age is just a number. Photo credit: Nkonkonsa (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

At the age of 73, the founder of the defunct UT Bank danced with youthful enthusiasm, effortlessly defying his age while wearing a crisp, all-white outfit at the Tafo Gold Club in Ghana.

As the music played, the former Ghanaian military officer danced so energetically that two of his friends were clearly surprised by his vibrant moves. They couldn’t help but join him on the dance floor.

The friends cheered him on, engrossed in the excitement, and before long, they were all dancing together, enjoying the lively moment.

Despite enduring personal and professional setbacks, including the collapse of UT Bank during Ghana's 2017 banking crisis and allegations of misappropriating over GH¢200 million in customer funds, Amoabeng maintained a surprisingly upbeat spirit.

Prince Kofi Amoabeng dances with youthful energy at 73, surprising his friends at Tafo Gold Club. Photo credit: Nkonkonsa (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

While many might have been broken by such challenges, the businessman seemed full of life, as evidenced by the joyful video shared online, connecting with everyone around him.

The video was shared on X [formerly Twitter] by EDHUB. Watch the video below.

Ghanaians reacted to Captain Kofi's dance moves

Many Ghanaians were also caught in awe after they saw the video of the businessman dancing energetically to the music. YEN.com.gh collected some of the reactions. Some of the comments are below.

@Nanaezze commented:

"Live free and rent free. Old age without stress addiction is a blessing."

@elireigns_ wrote:

"This man is going through a lot; he’s just hiding it with those acts. I see him as depressed than enjoying life. Medical officers need to talk to him."

@kojo_wale commented:

"If you haven't seen good money before you will think he is in something."

@Your_Blackness commented:

"Every time I see Prince Kofi Amoabeng, I see the damages the NPP government did to him. The scars looks fresh."

Captain Kofi calls out ex-President Nana Akufo-Addo

UT Bank was one of several banks whose licenses were revoked eight years ago as part of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's financial sector restructuring.

YEN.com.gh understands that despite having a personal relationship with former president Nana Akufo-Addo and former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, they allegedly refused to aid the captain's plea during UT Bank's financial crisis.

Prince Kofi attributes success to his divorce

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Prince Kofi Amoabeng, attributed the success of his bank to his divorce from his wife. Amoabeng explained that the separation gave him the time and focus needed to build his business, as he was no longer burdened by family responsibilities.

He shared that this "luckily" allowed him to devote more energy to his work, despite the challenges he faced transitioning from military to entrepreneurship. Amoabeng also revealed that his business commitments caused a disconnect with his children, as he was often away from home.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh