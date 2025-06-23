A video of a Ghanaian teacher expressing her displeasure over her unpaid salary has evoked sorrow

The young teacher, who joined others to picket at the GES headquarters, shared her ordeal of working without pay

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by the young lady

A Ghanaian teacher is trending after she opened up about the challenges she and her colleagues are facing.

The young lady joined her colleagues in picketing at the headquarters of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in Accra on Monday, June 23, 2025, over the non-payment of salaries for the past ten months.

Ghanaian teacher cries out in video of ten months unpaid salary. Photo credit: @UTV/YouTube

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page UTV, the young lady, who appeared visibly angry, lamented that she and other teachers have become cash-strapped due to the non-payment of salaries.

The lady said that she now survives on the benevolence of loved ones because of her current condition, hence pleading with the authorities to ensure the demands of teachers are addressed.

"What wrong have we done? At this stage, we have to call our mothers and siblings before we eat. Is it wrong for us to go to school?"

This is the second time this year that teachers have expressed disaffection over the non-payment of their salaries

The first one came in April 2025, when they stormed the GES headquarters to demand that they settle their outstanding arrears.

Teachers picket at GES headquarters to demand unpaid salaries. Photo credit: @Getty Images

The teachers thereby called on President John Mahama to settle their unpaid salaries.

"I am not sure there are people in the office who have not paid for ten months, they should their put their legs in our shoes and feel our heat." she cried out in the election.

The video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 17 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the unpaid teacher's salary

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video empathized with the teachers, with many urging the government to address their concerns.

Yaw Dwarkwaa reacted:

"This is something we hope the government will address, because they are very valuable, and we need their services."

Lawrence Osei lamented:

"Why didn’t you people demonstrate during the era of Nana Addo?"

Long Life wrote:

"More work in Dubai, so come to Dubai, brothers and sisters."

Edmundakubilla wrote:

"I was employed in July 2023, up to date no staff ID."

Sammy-Darlington wrote:

"Why didn’t you do this during the NPP time? Stop playing politics with this government..We won’t get your time to stop the good things we plan to do for the good people of Ghana."

Mheralina replied:

"So they were employed by our former president Addo Dankwa."

