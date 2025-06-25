First Video Of Gertrude Torkornoo After Her Speech Trends, Looks Cheerful As She Leaves
- A video of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo after delivering her address has gone viral
- The embattled judge looked unperturbed as she exited the Palms by Eagles Airport City Hotel in Accra
- Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the address by the Chief Justice
The embattled Chief Justice was in high spirits after she delivered her address to the nation regarding an ongoing petition seeking her removal from office.
A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the moment Gertrude Torkornoo was seen exiting the Palms by Eagles Airport City, formerly Holiday Inn Hotel.
Gertrude Torkornoo looked very cheerful and even showed concern for an unidentified individual in front of her, urging him to watch his steps.
She then walked elegantly to her car and even acknowledged an onlooker who bid her goodbye.
Mahama receives 2 more petitions on CJ
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama has sought the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as head of the Judiciary.
The petitioners remain unknown, unlike the earlier three petitions currently being considered.
The reasons behind the two new petitions cited allegations of misconduct and abuse of power as reasons for seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo from her role.
