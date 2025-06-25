A video of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo after delivering her address has gone viral

The embattled judge looked unperturbed as she exited the Palms by Eagles Airport City Hotel in Accra

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the address by the Chief Justice

The embattled Chief Justice was in high spirits after she delivered her address to the nation regarding an ongoing petition seeking her removal from office.

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the moment Gertrude Torkornoo was seen exiting the Palms by Eagles Airport City, formerly Holiday Inn Hotel.

First video of Gertrude Torkornoo after her speech goes viral. Photo credit: @tinababy_gh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Gertrude Torkornoo looked very cheerful and even showed concern for an unidentified individual in front of her, urging him to watch his steps.

She then walked elegantly to her car and even acknowledged an onlooker who bid her goodbye.

Watch the video below:

Mahama receives 2 more petitions on CJ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama has sought the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as head of the Judiciary.

The petitioners remain unknown, unlike the earlier three petitions currently being considered.

The reasons behind the two new petitions cited allegations of misconduct and abuse of power as reasons for seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo from her role.

Source: YEN.com.gh