Social media has been sent into a flurry of reactions in the wake of a new video showing the embattled Chief Justice leaving the Supreme Court after her injunction application was dismissed.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of GHBrain, showed the Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo descending the staircase in the company of some persons, including her lawyer, Godfred Dame.

Ghanaians react to Getrude Torkonoo's injunction application being thrown out. Photo credit: @GHBrain/TikTok

Looking visibly sombre, she held the hand of a man as they walked side by side.

A poignant moment occurred when she was about to enter the car and realised that her every move was being recorded by the media.

She, however, kept her composure, looked away, and calmly sat in her vehicle.

Supreme Court rules against CJ

The Supreme Court threw out an injunction application filed by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo seeking to halt proceedings investigating petitions for her removal, with a unanimous decision by the five judges.

Torkornoo recently called the proceedings considering her removal a ruse and a mockery of justice.

The Chief Justice prayed to the court to bar two justices, Justices Gabriel Scott Pwamang and Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, in addition to other committee members such as Daniel Yao Domelevo, Major Flora Bazuwaaruah Dalugo, and Professor James Sefah Dziasah, from participating in the investigation.

At the time of the report, the video had raked in over 200 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to CJ's dismissed injunction

Social media users who took to the comment sections of the video shared varied opinions on the ruling by the Supreme Court.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"It is well."

Sungsuma20 reacted:

"This woman won’t give up and rest."

AL-Ganiu commented:

"The courts are now working as they should. No one can manipulate anything!"

Hald Amazi opined:

"The law is the law."

WACELIA ADWOA ODURO added:

"God is your strength, but fight till your last drop of blood flows. At least Ghanaian kids will read it as history one day like we read your uncle's own. We love, you and stand with you."

Goddey indicated:

"Power doesn’t last forever."

