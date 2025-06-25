Suspended Chief Justice Getrude Torkornoo has said she will not resign amid her legal travails and possible impeachment.

She maintains that every step taken to remove her from office has breached the Constitution of the Republic.

Chief Justice Getrude Torkornoo says she will not resign from her position

Torkornoo, in an address to the press on June 25, said her challenge to the impeachment proceeding was not an attempt to merely hold onto her position.

“The solution cannot be to resign or voluntarily retire out of frustration, pressure or fear.”

"If I resign under these circumstances, I would be saying that this flawed, unknown and opaque process is acceptable. It is not."

