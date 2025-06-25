Chief Justice Getrude Torkornoo Stands Firm, Says She Will Not Resign Amid Impeachment Proceedings
Suspended Chief Justice Getrude Torkornoo has said she will not resign amid her legal travails and possible impeachment.
She maintains that every step taken to remove her from office has breached the Constitution of the Republic.
Torkornoo, in an address to the press on June 25, said her challenge to the impeachment proceeding was not an attempt to merely hold onto her position.
“The solution cannot be to resign or voluntarily retire out of frustration, pressure or fear.”
"If I resign under these circumstances, I would be saying that this flawed, unknown and opaque process is acceptable. It is not."
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.