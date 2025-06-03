Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, in a video, showed the extent of his recovery from the eye injury he sustained from a shooting incident

The journalist freely walked on the streets abroad without assistance from his wife or any other individual

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section to express excitement about Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's recovery

Renowned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has shown the level of progress he has made in his recovery from the shooting incident that almost left him blind.

Kofi Adoma freely walks on the streets abroad without assistance. Photo source: @kofiadomah1

Source: TikTok

The Angel FM presenter took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself silently sitting and watching the sunset while enjoying some quality time alone without his beautiful wife, Mrs Miracle Adoma, in the park in the US as part of his recuperation.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani wore a Men's Zip Flannel Jacket, a multi-coloured short-sleeved shirt, trousers, and dark sunglasses. The renowned journalist later put on his white baseball cap and walked off freely without assistance from any individual.

The sight of the journalist being able to see and have free movement properly excited many Ghanaians who have supported him throughout his ordeal.

The video comes days after Kofi Adoma Nwanwani spoke for the first time in months and shared an important update on his recovery from the severe eye injury.

Kofi Adoma shares new update on recovery

In a recent interaction with YouTuber and his close friend Magraheb on Kofi TV, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani confirmed that his eyesight was almost fully restored.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani with his beautiful wife, Miracle Adoma. Photo source: @mrsmiracleadoma

Source: TikTok

The Angel FM presenter also opened up about the struggles he encountered after his shooting incident in Dormaa. He stated that after the incident, he used to wake up with a swollen face and severe body pains.

He noted that he was advised not to chew meat for some time due to the severity of the pains he was experiencing at the back of his head and face. He also shared that he was no longer experiencing excruciating pain in the back of his head.

Kofi Adoma thanked renowned business mogul Ibrahim Mahama for funding his multiple surgeries and helping him significantly recover from the severe eye injury. He recounted how the Engineers and Planners CEO reached out to him days after he was involved in the shooting incident.

The journalist expressed gratitude to his employer, Dr Kwaku Oteng, and Ghanaians for their constant support throughout his ordeal.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kofi Adoma walking without assistance

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Akwaboah's commented:

"Lord, thank you for proving yourself strong. Those of us who earnestly prayed for Bra Kofi. We are forever grateful."

Nana Frimpomaah said:

"Bra Kofi, I am more than happy for you 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏. We thank God and will always protect you and your family."

Aquasi Abrantie wrote:

"The coming back is stronger than before💯. To God be the glory🙌🏼."

Miracle Adoma celebrates over husband's recovery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Miracle Adoma celebrated over her husband, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's recovery from his eye injury.

The journalist's wife shared a video of herself and her husband singing a popular worship song inside their apartment.

The video of Miracle Adoma celebrating over her husband, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's recovery, triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

