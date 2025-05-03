Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Ibrahim Mahama Offers To Pay Suzzy Pinamang's Medical Expenses After Learning Of Her Condition

by  Philip Boateng Kessie

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has offered to foot the medical bills of Suzzy Pinamang, the Form 2 student at Adventist Senior High School, who suffered an injury to her eyes while in school.

Clement Kubi, a relative of the 16-year-old student, in an exclusive with YEN.com.gh, confirmed that the brother of President John Mahama, after learning of Suzzy Pinamang's condition, had decided to cover the medical expenses.

Ghanaian Student Shot By Schoolmate, Blind, Sda, Sda Shs Shooting, Police, Ibrahim Mahama
Ibrahim Mahama offers help to Suzzy Pinamang. Photo credit: @Plus1TV/Facebook, @MrMahama_ENP/X
Source: UGC

He said the family received a call from the aide of Ibrahim Mahama on Friday evening, May 2, 2025, informing them of the philanthropist's readiness to support Suzzy Pinamang in seeking urgent medical care.

With this, Suzzy Pinamang and her family would travel to Accra, where they would meet with a renowned ophthalmologist to determine the next steps to be taken.

This new twist comes as a welcome development to the 16-year-old and her family, especially after Suzzy Pinamang went viral in a video pleading with Ibrahim Mahama to come to her aid.

Source: YEN.com.gh

