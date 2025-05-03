Ibrahim Mahama Offers To Pay Suzzy Pinamang's Medical Expenses After Learning Of Her Condition
Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has offered to foot the medical bills of Suzzy Pinamang, the Form 2 student at Adventist Senior High School, who suffered an injury to her eyes while in school.
Clement Kubi, a relative of the 16-year-old student, in an exclusive with YEN.com.gh, confirmed that the brother of President John Mahama, after learning of Suzzy Pinamang's condition, had decided to cover the medical expenses.
He said the family received a call from the aide of Ibrahim Mahama on Friday evening, May 2, 2025, informing them of the philanthropist's readiness to support Suzzy Pinamang in seeking urgent medical care.
With this, Suzzy Pinamang and her family would travel to Accra, where they would meet with a renowned ophthalmologist to determine the next steps to be taken.
This new twist comes as a welcome development to the 16-year-old and her family, especially after Suzzy Pinamang went viral in a video pleading with Ibrahim Mahama to come to her aid.
Injured Adventist SHS student appeals to Shatta Wale for support as she seeks to undergo eye surgery
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.