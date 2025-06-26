Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang, an Adventist SHS student, successfully underwent eye surgery at Moorfields Eye Hospital in the UK, thanks to the support of Ibrahim Mahama

The surgery, performed on June 2, 2025, marked a significant step in Suzzy's recovery, with her regaining independence and the ability to see on her own

Special recognition was given to the medical teams in both Ghana and the UK, as well as government officials and the public, for their contributions

Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang, the Adventist Senior High School (SHS) student who was tragically shot in the eye by a classmate, has successfully undergone surgery at the renowned Moorfields Eye Hospital in the United Kingdom.

A heartwarming moment as Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang takes steps toward recovery post-surgery. Photo credit: ghhyper1 (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

The surgery, which was made possible through the support of businessman Ibrahim Mahama, has marked a turning point in Suzzy’s journey to recovery.

This is coming after the second-year student was flown abroad for urgent medical treatment following a recommendation from doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, who confirmed she had sustained severe injuries to her eyes.

In a video shared on social media, Suzzy's brother recorded a heartwarming moment of her being able to move and walk freely, with no aid.

She could be seen back on her two feet, going to grab some food at a cafeteria.

The video captured her in a white top and a pair of jeans, walking briskly to the cafeteria stand to grab her order.

The brother of Suzzy was heard in the background narrating how the surgery was successful and his sister is finally recovering.

Watch the video below.

Rafik Mahama speaks on Adventist student's recovery

The update was shared by Rafik Mahama, Special Aide to businessman Ibrahim Mahama. Rafik was one of those who significantly supported and sponsored the treatment of Suzzy.

According to Mr Rafik’s statement, the procedure took place on June 2, 2025, and has been declared a success.

“Suzzy is now on the path to full recovery. She has already begun regaining her independence and is now able to see on her own,” the update revealed.

The statement also recognised and applauded the works of medical teams involved, both in Ghana and the United Kingdom, particularly the staff at Moorfields Eye Hospital. This hospital is known for its cutting-edge ophthalmic care.

Special recognition and appreciation also went to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; the Ghana High Commission in London; the outgoing UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson; Francis Asenso-Boakye; Roger Pope Opticians in London; members of the media; and the general public for their support.

“We are especially grateful to Mr Ibrahim Mahama, whose generosity and full support made this entire process possible for Suzzy,” the statement read.

Suzzy Pinamang enjoys London views and shopping

After YEN.com.gh had reported the success of Suzzy Pinamang's eye surgery in the UK, the young lad was captured in a new video going shopping, thanks to Ibrahim Mahama's support.

Social media users who took to the comment section have thanked God and the businessman for the successful surgery.

