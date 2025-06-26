A royal durbar has been held in Kumasi to introduce King Mswati III to the royal leaders of the Asante Kingdom

The Asantehema Nana Konadu Yiadom II, the queenmother of the Asante Kingdom, was present

It was a profound moment when some members of the Eswatini entourage got to meet the Asante matriarch

King Mswati III, the royal ruler of Swaziland, now Eswatini, was officially introduced to the traditional heads of the Asante Kingdom at a royal durbar today, June 26, 2025. Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the Asante Kingdom's matriarch, was present at the dubar.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III: King Mswati's 'Children' Line Up To Pay Homage To Asantehemaa

The Asante queenmother in a video was seen welcoming members of the Eswati entourage, believed to kids of King Mswati III.

Reports indicate that the Ngwenyama of Eswatini has 45 children.

The group, which appears to be a fraction of the actual number, took turns to pay homage to the Asantehene.

Each of them knelt and bowed to the majestic queenmother, who was flanked by a host of her queens and royal servants.

In another video from the durbar published by the Palace View, the Ngwenyama of Eswatini and his wife, Inkhosikati LaMagongo, also paid homage to the Asante matriarch.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the 14th Asantehemaa, was enstooled and has reigned from 2017 to present, succeeding her mother and predecessor Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, who died on 15 November 2016 in her sleep, aged 109.

In the Asante hierarchy, the queenmother, second in authority only to the Asantehene, plays a crucial role in regulating the legitimacy of successors to the Golden Stool and ensuring adherence to customs and traditions.

Her influence extends to matters of succession, advising the Asantehene, and even having the power to depose him in certain circumstances.

King Mswati's wife stares hard during libation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Mswati III's wife gave a hard stare as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's delegation poured libation during their arrival.

Her Royal Highness Inkhosikati LaMagongo was fascinated as she watched the traditional leaders carry out their cultural practice.

Footage of King Mswati III's wife's reaction to the libation-pouring practice at the airport gained massive traction on social media.

