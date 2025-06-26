King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini and his elegant ninth wife, Inkhosikati laMagongo, has a unique fashion sense

Her Royal Highness wore beautiful designer outfits and matching handbags during their visit to Ghana

Some social media users have commented on Her Royal Highness Inkhosikati laMagongo's stylish looks on Instagram

On Tuesday, June 24, King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini and his elegant ninth wife, Inkhosikati laMagongo, touched down in Ghana for an enriching four-day state visit.

This diplomatic excursion aimed to bolster the bonds of friendship, culture, and trade between the two nations.

King Mswati III of Eswatini's 9th wife, Her Royal Highness Inkhosikati laMagongo, slays in a stylish red dress and a GH¢53,000 Valentino Garavani bag. Photo credit: @asantenation.

Upon their arrival, Her Royal Highness, Inkhosikati laMagongo, made an unforgettable fashion statement that turned heads and captured attention.

She donned a stylish long-sleeve purple designer dress that gracefully complemented her figure, paired with a matching fascinator that added a regal touch to her ensemble.

King Mswati III of Eswatini's 9th wife flaunts GH¢53,000

The global style icon accentuated her look with a luxurious Valentino Garavani VSling mini bag, adorned with dazzling crystals and priced at an impressive $5,120.

As she mingled with the vibrant adowa dancers at the welcome ceremony, her impeccable style and presence radiated confidence and grace.

King Mswati III dons a customised outfit

In a particularly noteworthy moment captured on video, King Mswati III met with the esteemed Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, June 25.

His arrival in Kumasi aboard the illustrious business mogul Ibrahim Mahama's private jet, famously known as 'Dzata,' showcased not only his status but also the grandeur of the visit.

Dressed in a meticulously tailored African print ensemble, the king exuded an air of confidence that was further enhanced by his traditional black sandals, which reflected both cultural heritage and style.

He accessorised his outfit with a strikingly colourful necklace, a polished gold wristwatch with a rich brown leather strap, and an array of exquisite rings that caught the light and drew admiration.

King Mswati III's 9th wife rocks a red dress

Throughout the visit, Her Royal Highness Inkhosikati laMagongo continued to shine, stealing the spotlight in yet another breathtaking outfit as they toured the historic Palace Museum at Manhyia Palace.

She wore a captivating red long-sleeve ankle-length dress paired with chic pointed high heels, all of which highlighted her poised elegance.

Her luscious, well-trimmed black hair cascaded effortlessly, completing her regal look. Adorned with stylish earrings that perfectly matched her clutch purse and shoes, her appearance was nothing short of iconic, as evidenced by the viral video capturing her grace and charm.

King Mswati III meets President Mahama

In other engagements, the royal couple visited the Jubilee House, where King Mswati III engaged in bilateral discussions with President John Dramani Mahama and key officials from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

This meeting encapsulated the essence of their visit, underscoring the importance of fostering strong diplomatic relationships between the Kingdom of Eswatini and Ghana.

