Lil Win and his team, led by director Jackson K Bentum, got the opportunity to meet a member of King Mswati III's entourage

The Kumawood star, after their brief discussion, is believed to have showcased some of his works

The actor and the director in a video were overhead talking about the idea of filming in their country

Ghanaian actor Lil Win was recently seen with a member of King Mswati III's entourage in Ghana, believed to be one of his sons.

Lil Win, who is one of the Kumawood film industry's leading icons, and his director Jackson K Bentum were captured in a brief conversation with the Eswatini native.

In their chat, Lil Win talked about a film he showcased to the Eswatinian native and introduced Jackson K Bentum, who has been the brain behind some of Kumawood's biggest classics.

The Eswatini native instantly took a liken to the Kumawood director as he began talking about his kingdom.

Jackson K Bentum pitched the idea of filming in Eswatini. He established that he was working on a story about King Mswati III, who ascended the Eswatinian throne as an 18-year-old, becoming the youngest ruling monarch in the world at the time of his enstoolment.

"I am working on your father's story,. I've been working on it for years," Jackson K Bentum said.

The King's son immediately lit up after the director shared his plans.

Lil Win and Bentum's partnership has already produced several movies. The latest, The Last African Hero, which is a biopic about Burkina Faso's military ruler, had already started capturing headlines.

Why is the Eswatini King in Ghana?

King Mswati III’s visit to Kumasi is part of a four-day trip to Ghana. As part of his itinerary, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, King Mswati III will address the National House of Chiefs, tour the Manhyia Museum, and visit the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

A durbar of chiefs will be held in honour of King Mswati III at the Manhyia Palace on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

On Friday, June 28, 2025, King Mswati III will tour KNUST, after which a royal banquet will be held at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall at Manhyia Palace.

He will join the Asantehene for the KNUST congregation on Saturday, June 29, 2025, before departing for Accra.

Eswatini King's wife witnesses Asante tradition

Meanwhile, Inkhosikati LaMagongo, the 9th wife of King Mswati III's moments in Ghana have already started making headlines.

During their arrival at the airport, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, represented by a powerful delegation from Manhyia, poured libation.

In the video capturing their arrival, Inkhosikati LaMagongo, a member of the royal entourage, was seen steadily looking on as the Asantes poured the libation.

