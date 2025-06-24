King Mswati III of Eswatini is trending online in the wake of his four-day visit to Ghana

A video showed the momentous welcome he received after he and his entourage arrived in Kumasi

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have welcomed King Mswati III to Ghana

The leader of the Kingdom of Eswatini, His Majesty King Mswati III, has arrived in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.

Videos that have since gone viral and were spotted by YEN.com.gh on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, showed the moment King Mswati III arrived at the Prempeh I International Airport to a welcome befitting his status.

The King of Eswatini arrives in Kumasi. Photo credit: @Nhyira 104.5 FM/Facebook, @The PalaceView/TikTok

The King and his entourage travelled aboard the 'Dzata' private jet, which belongs to the business mogul Ibrahim Mahama.

He was welcomed by a powerful delegation from Manhyia, led by the Paramount Chief of the Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Otuo Sereboe II, who led the delegation to welcome King Mswati III to Kumasi.

Other dignitaries who were also present at the event included the Ashanti Region Minister, Dr Frank Amokohene.

King Mswati III’s visit to Kumasi is part of a four-day trip to Ghana. As part of his itinerary, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, King Mswati III will address the National House of Chiefs, tour the Manhyia Museum, and visit the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

A durbar of chiefs will be held in honour of King Mswati III at the Manhyia Palace on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

On Friday, June 28, 2025, King Mswati III will tour KNUST, after which a royal banquet will be held at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall at Manhyia Palace.

He will join the Asantehene for the KNUST congregation on Saturday, June 29, 2025, before departing for Accra.

Watch the video below:

