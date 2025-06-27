Scented Candle Causes Serious Damage in Ghanaian Lady’s Home, No Injuries Reported
- A scented candle sparked a fire outbreak in a Ghanaian lady's residence, causing significant damage, though no injuries were reported
- The quick action of the Ghana National Fire Service contained the fire, but the lady was left sad and confused by the disaster
- Social media reactions ranged from concerns about fire safety to discussions about the lack of household insurance
A Ghanaian lady has shared more about an unfortunate series of events that resulted in a fire breaking out at her residence.
It was a routine day for the lady who had earlier on picked up a scented candle from the gym. When she got home, she did a few things and lit it before briefly stepping out of her apartment. Minutes later, her sister shouted, 'fire.'
The Ghanaian lady who took to social media vented out her frustration. In the video, she could be heard screaming at the top of her voice as the fire raged through her apartment.
The video sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with the young lady seemingly baffled at how a small candle could cause damage of such magnitude.
"If someone told me a candle would cause all these, I would never have believed it," she narrated, while heartbroken.
Thanks to the Ghana National Fire Service, their quick action contained the fire, but sadly, the damage was done.
Right after the firefighters put out the blaze, the young lady displayed the damage caused. She also appreciated those who showed their concern and checked up on her.
At the time of filing this report, the exact location of the fire outbreak had not been disclosed.
While assessing the video, YEN.com.gh was able to verify that household items such as the living room couch, an iPad, mobile devices and other appliances were gutted in the fire.
"I don't know where to start from, I am traumatised... I honestly do not wish this on my worst enemy. I watched my house burn to ashes, and I couldn't even do anything about it..." She said in part.
She described the sad incident as a nightmare she would never forget, adding that it left her surprised and confused. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Reactions to candle fire gutting apartment
YEN.com.gh gathered some comments from Ghanaians who saw and reacted to the video. Catch them below:
@GeorgeSenchire commented:
"If she had household insurance, she would have been able to recover most of her stuff, but ibi GH hmm."
@Guyyjesus wrote:
"Your house got burned, and you’re still using a filter on your video."
@AzumaTurner wrote:
"No fire extinguisher in ur house?"
@Nanaezze commented:
"How do some ladies think sometimes? Don't they know how dangerous it is to leave candles unattended?"
Fire engulfs UG hostel room
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a fire broke out at the University of Ghana on Thursday, May 29, after a student left an iron plugged in while attending lectures.
The fire destroyed much of the room, including the bed, a laptop, and the walls, which were blackened by soot.
Fortunately, the fire did not spread to other rooms, and no students were injured.
The Ghana National Fire Service quickly arrived at the scene and managed to contain the blaze before it caused further damage.
