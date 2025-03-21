A trader has lambasted previous and current leaders in Ghana for not equipping the Ghana National Fire Service

The angry Adum market trader said if the Fire Service had better firefighting equipment they could have doused the fire in the area

She, however, added that if the Ghana National Fire Service had been better equipped by the government they would have fought the Adum fire much more quickly

A Ghanaian trader who lost some of her wares in the fire at the Adum Market in the Ashanti Region has blamed Ghanaian leaders for the intensity of the fire.

The unhappy woman said the Ghana National Fire Service could not do much when they arrived because they did not have the needed equipment.

In a video on X, the trader said several governments have come to power but have failed to resource the security agency to fight fires like the one that occurred in the market on Friday, March 21, 2025.

She said that most leaders only want power so they can be corrupt and enjoy the money from the public purse instead of resourcing government agencies so they work fully.

“We live in Ghana despite all the spending we do not have fire helicopters that can help douse the fire. All our leaders know is to embezzle funds when they come into power while we face hardships. Ghanaian leaders are a disgrace. You can video me and share it anywhere.”

The unhappy trader’s lament came after the Fire Service could not immediately douse the Adum market fire after they arrived at the scene.

The woman said the Ghana National Service personnel needed fire helicopters to put out fire of such a kind instead of a fire truck.

Netizens support Adum trader's call after fire

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@iamogidigidi said:

"It’s astonishing how hypocritical some Ashantis can be. You build and raise structures in unauthorized locations, yet you expect the government to rush to your aid when tragedy strikes. Should the government really invest in helicopters just to deal with the consequences of such reckless behaviour? It’s beyond frustrating. Smh."

@nana_kwabina wrote:

"It's disheartening to see that no lessons have been learned from past experiences. The lack of proper planning and infrastructure to prevent future fire outbreaks is alarming. The market authorities must take immediate action to construct a modern market with robust fire safety standards, ensuring the safety of traders, customers, and the surrounding community."

@Nanaezze said:

"As for that one 💯 governments after government have failed the citizens by not equipping the Fire Service Institution Properly."

@MrGbuntui wrote:

"Even the woman knows that that fire couldn’t be fought from the ground. But some self-acclaimed sensible youth dey the TL top dey blame fire service say them no fit quench the fire."

@GC_Abk said:

"It’s very bad, we are not efficient with anything when it comes to emergency in this country."

@RichardOwusuB12 wrote:

"From recent fire outbreaks, it has become clear that the Ghana Fire Service needs equipment and machines to fight fires from high buildings."

@AkweiGh said:

"How about keeping access to markets clear and respecting laws? How about not hawking on the road? What can citizens do to ensure this does not occur again in the future?"

