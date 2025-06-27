Military personnel allegedly enforced an eviction order at Takoradi Jubilee Park against market women, following a purported petition from a rival group

The protest intensified as market women voiced their frustration, with some expressing desperation; one even threatened to resort to stealing if evicted

The rival group of new market women reportedly argued that relocating the traders would help streamline operations at the park

Military personnel allegedly stormed Takoradi Jubilee Park on Thursday, June 26, 2025, to enforce an eviction order against market women, igniting a wave of protests and desperate cries from the traders.

The alleged eviction comes after a purported petition was submitted to the regional minister by a rival group of new market women.

YEN.com.gh could not immediately verify the claims. However, these rival market women reportedly sought the removal of the traders from the park to make way for other business activities.

The market women, many of whom rely on their daily sales for survival, stood their ground, voicing their frustrations at being allegedly forced out of the only livelihood they have known.

One market woman, visibly frustrated, shared that she is a single mother. She emphasised her desperation by stating she doesn't have any help and that her children are hungry.

She also lamented about feeling abandoned, believing that the authorities effecting the recent changes do not care about her plight or that of her colleagues.

Opening up more on her situation, she claimed that she was turned away when she recently sought a loan from a bank. She went on to warn that in the event she is evicted, she will have no other choice but to resort to stealing.

“I’m hungry, I’ve gone for loans and they are chasing me. If you sack me, I’d go and steal,” the market woman could be heard during a round-trip interview.

The protest escalated as more women joined in, demanding to stay. Some were visibly angry, while others shouted defiantly, condemning the authorities' actions.

Military allegedly evicts market women at Takoradi

This rival group reportedly claimed that the market women’s presence at the Jubilee Park was causing overcrowding and disrupting their business activities in the area.

This comes amid the decongestion exercise being led by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA). The initiative is aimed at restoring order and improving urban mobility within the city of Accra.

The reported operation targeted key areas, including the Central Business District and the Circle Neoplan Station.

However, these new market women argued that the relocation of their counterparts would help streamline operations in the park, creating a more organised environment.

Kejetia market women complain about Dumsor heat

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that market women at Kejetia expressed frustration over frequent power outages, claiming it is harming their businesses.

They highlighted that the market uses only one electric metre instead of individual metres for each stall, making it difficult to manage the power supply.

The women emphasised that despite paying their electricity bills regularly, the blackouts prevent them from using fans to cool down in the sweltering heat.

They also questioned the claims of outstanding bills, demanding evidence and threatening to explore alternative solutions if the situation was not resolved.

