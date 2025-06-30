A Nigerian man won the hearts of Ghanaians after flawlessly singing the popular gospel song "Abusua Naase" by Cecilia Marfo

Ghanaians lauded the Nigerian for his flawless rendition of the song that celebrates family and unity

"Abusua Naase" has remained a favourite in churches and celebrations, resonating with audiences for its powerful message

A Nigerian man has earned widespread praise from Ghanaians for his perfect rendition of the beloved gospel song "Abusua Naase" by Cecilia Marfo.

The touching performance has caught the attention of many, who expressed admiration for the way he captured the spirit of the song.

The Nigerian TikToker, @chijiokehm, happens to be a music lover and a Ghanaian gospel music enthusiast.

He is known for his love of Ghanaian music, but his fans and admirers in Accra and across the border couldn't stop applauding him for flawlessly singing Abusua Naase.

Not only did his version of the song resonate with Ghanaians, but Chijo Kehm's voice, rhythm and tone mirrored those of the original version.

The Nigerian musician shared a video of himself singing the song with the following caption:

"Ghanaian song… Abusua Naase. After listening to @HisVoiceGh sing it, I couldn’t hold back"

"Please tell me what you think about my singing. Rate me," he added.

About the gospel song, "Abusua Naase"

"Abusua Naase," which translates to "Family Gratitude" or "Family Appreciation", is a gospel hit in Ghana and beyond.

The song, known for its rhythmic beats and soulful lyrics, conveys a deep message of thankfulness for family, unity, and the grace of God. Cecilia Marfo's emotive delivery, coupled with the powerful lyrics, has made it a favourite among gospel music lovers.

As the song continues to inspire, the Nigerian man’s performance has been hailed as a beautiful reminder of the global impact of gospel music and how it transcends national and cultural boundaries.

The video of the Nigerian singing Abusua Naase is below.

Ghanaians praise Nigerian for singing Abusua Naase

For many Ghanaians, this performance by the Nigerian man has sparked conversations about the power of music to unite people across borders.

Some even wondered how he was able to speak Twi flawlessly despite being Nigerian. Some reactions from Ghanaians are below:

Harriet Martin commented:

"You qualify for citizenship in Ghana, dear, beautiful voice."

firstlady wrote:

"Come and join the harmonious chorale because your soprano is top-notch."

mama ingrid commented:

"The way you're singing is so emotional, I want to know if you understand it because eeei, you've really done well. 👏👏👏"

Osdart wrote:

"You pronounce the lyrics so correctly and clearly."

